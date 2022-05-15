BG Late Charge Falls Short in 5-3 Loss on Sunday

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Kyle Manzardo led the way with three hits but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-12) ninth-inning rally came up short in a 5-3 loss to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (10-20) on Sunday afternoon at Bowling Green Ballpark. Monday is a league-wide off day with BG beginning a six-game series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The two teams traded scoreless innings until the sixth when Jersey Shore plated a run against BG reliever Audry Lugo. The BlueClaws added a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth to take a decisive 5-0 edge head into the bottom of the ninth when the offense came to life.

Logan Driscoll walked with one out and went to second when Nate Soria singled. Garrett Hiott walked to load the bases and Tanner Murray unloaded them with a double to left-center, bringing the Hot Rods within two runs. With a 5-3 ballgame, Manzardo fouled out to first and Pedro Martinez grounded out to end the rally and the game.

John Doxakis went 4.0 scoreless innings while holding Jersey Shore to two hits with six strikeouts in a no-decision. Lugo (2-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing one run on four hits with a walk. Matthew Peguero allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts over 2.2 frames out of the bullpen. Joe La Sorsa recorded one out via strikeout, tossing just 0.1 innings.

Notes: Manzardo had his second multi-hit effort of the season... Both are three-hit games... Soria had two hits in a game for the first time this season... It was his second multi-hit game of the season... Murray had three RBIs for the first time this season and his second multi-RBI game this year... Bowling Green is 1-3 in two-run games this season... They're 4-6 in day games... BG is 3-1-2 in series this season... The Hot Rods are 5-7 when their opponent scores first this season... Monday is a travel day for the Hot Rods... They'll begin a six-game series in Greensboro, North Carolina against the Grasshoppers on Tuesday with a 10:00 AM CT first pitch... Fans can listen to the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods Pregame Show at 10:45 AM CT... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

