Tourists Stay Hot with Bounce Back Performance

ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists answered any questions on Sunday afternoon with a convincing 10-4 series finale win over the Greenville Drive. One day after dropping a tough contest that ended their six-game win streak, Asheville began a new one by dominating in all facets.

The Tourists pounded out 17 hits; their fourth consecutive game with at least 15. JC Correa had four while Chad Stevens and Colin Barber each had three. Will Wagner and Cristian Gonzalez both added two hits and Asheville's pitching duo of Cesar Gomez and Spencer Arrighetti were too much for Greenville to handle.

The Tourists took a 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Correa notched an RBI single and Zach Daniels scored on a wild pitch. Asheville added one more in the fourth when Stevens drove in Correa with an RBI single.

In the seventh, the Tourists doubled their advantage with runs on a bases loaded walk and an RBI single from Wagner. The Drive finally managed to so some damage in the eighth inning but heading into the bottom of the eighth the Tourists still led 6-2.

Asheville then plated four more runs on six hits to put the game away. Greenville scored a pair of runs in the ninth; however, Kyle Gruller struck out Nicholas Northcut to end the game.

The Tourists will head to Winston-Salem on Tuesday evening to take on the Dash in Game One of another six-game series. Tuesday's game will begin at 7:00pm.

