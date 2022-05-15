Drive Finish Series in Asheville

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Drive ended their away series with The Asheville Tourists tonight by suffering a tough 10-4 loss.

Brendan Cellucci tossed for two innings with an ERA of 9.64, while Asheville's Spencer Arrighetti secured the win after pitching 4.2 innings.

Asheville's offensive dominance remained throughout the entire series. Tonight, the Tourists got the bats rolling in the second inning putting two runs on the board. First run came off the bat of J.C Correa and the second was due to a wild pitch from Cellucci.

The Tourists scored again in the fourth. The one run of the frame came from Chad Stevens' RBI single.

Asheville's offense didn't stop there. Will Wagner was given first and shifted Stevens home, then Colin Barber batted in Cristian Gonzalez. Micheal Sandle found the dish off the bat of Zach Daniels.

The Dive chipped away at the lead in the eighth inning by Nicholas Northcut's RBI double that brought Tyler McDonough and Ceddanne Rafaela home.

The Tourists added four insurance runs in the eighth, but Greenville gave one last effort in the ninth by Ceddanne Rafaela bringing Nick York and McDonough home.

The Drive is sitting at a 14-19 record but will be home this week taking on the Hickory Crawdads. The series begins Tuesday, May 17th.

