Bernabel, Schunk Power Albuquerque Past El Paso, 11-8

April 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - After taking an early 6-1 lead, the Isotopes saw El Paso rally for a brief advantage in the middle innings. However, Albuquerque once again rallied, re-taking the lead in the seventh. Ahead 8-7 in the eighth inning, the Isotopes pulled away with three runs - led by an RBI triple from Jordan Beck and RBI single by Julio Carreras, and eventually won the contest 11-8.

Warming Bernabel helped open up the early advantage with a pair of first-pitch home runs, and Keston Hiura also belted his first long ball of the campaign.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque compiled eight extra-base hits on the afternoon, their most since recording nine on Sept. 13, 2024 vs. Las Vegas.

- Aaron Schunk and Jordan Beck tripled for the Isotopes, making it the club's first game with multiple three-baggers since they had three on Aug. 11, 2024 vs. Sacramento.

- The Isotopes scored in double-digits for the third time in nine home contests. Additionally, they racked up a double-digit amount of hits in consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 12-14, 2024 vs. Las Vegas (three straight).

- The bottom three hitters in Albuquerque's lineup (Bernabel, Palma, Schunk) all recorded multiple hits in a game for the first time since July 5, 2024 at El Paso (MacIver, Stovall, Carreras).

- Bernabel produced the seventh multi-homer game of his professional career, and first since July 4, 2023, when he belted a pair in a rehab contest against the ACL Diamondbacks.

- Hiura's home run was his first extra-base hit of the season, in what was his 67th plate appearance. Hiura is 3-for-9 over the last two ballgames after suffering through an 0-for-23 stretch.

- Beck tripled in the eighth inning, just his second extra-base hit in his last 78 plate appearances. His homer on April 9 at Sugar Land was the only other time he recorded a non-single since doubling on Sept. 17, 2024 vs. Arizona.

- Ronaiker Palma was 3-for-3 with a double and walk, and has reached base in eight of 17 plate appearances this year.

- Schunk finished 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBI. It was his first three-hit performance since June 14, 2024 vs. El Paso. Additionally, Schunk laid down a sacrifice bunt, only the second of his professional career (also: June 23, 2024 at Oklahoma City).

- Sterlin Thompson doubled twice in a ballgame for the fifth time in his professional career and first since Aug. 27, 2023 at Somerset.

- Ryan Ritter was 0-for-3, striking out three times in a contest for the third time in 2025 (also: April 4 vs. Salt Lake, April 13 at Sugar Land). Ritter is 4-for-25 in his last seven games.

- Isotopes starter Tanner Gordon allowed 10 hits in 5.0 innings, the most relented by an Albuquerque pitcher since Karl Kauffmann on Sept. 12, 2024 vs. Las Vegas (11).

- Luis Campusano blasted two home runs for the Chihuahuas, the second opposing player to record a multi-homer game against Albuquerque this season (also: Jacob Melton, April 11 at Sugar Land).

- Stephen Kolek started for El Paso and allowed nine hits, a season-high for an opposing hurler, surpassing Jared Kollar who relented eight on Wednesday. Kolek's seven runs surrendered are second most by a pitcher against the Isotopes, behind Shaun Anderson (nine) on April 2 vs. SL.

- The Isotopes hit three home runs off one pitcher (Kolek) for the second time in 2025. They also belted a trio against Salt Lake's Mason Erla on April 5 (Zac Veen, Sam Hilliard, Braxton Fulford).

- Albuquerque turned three double plays in a contest for the first time since Sept. 15, 2024 vs. Las Vegas, in their home finale.

- El Paso's six extra-base hits tied for the second most by an opponent this year (also: April 3 vs. Salt Lake). The Chihuahuas compiled seven on Wednesday night to set the new season-high.

- Albuquerque allowed 15 total hits, their second-most in a game in 2025 (most: 16 by Salt Lake on April 1 in the home opener).

- The Isotopes are 13-6 against El Paso all-time in the month of April, including 6-1 at home. They swept a four-game set from April 15-18, 2014, the Chihuahuas' first-ever visit to the Duke City.

On Deck: On Friday, the Isotopes will become the first Minor League Baseball team in 2025 to rebrand as the Malmö Oat Milkers for a night. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with first pitch slated for 6:35. Right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina is slated to start for Albuquerque against El Paso lefty Wes Benjamin.

