This Saturday's Pre-Game Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves Concert Postponed; Saturday's Game Still Scheduled to Begin at 6:35 PM

April 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the postponement of this Saturday's Pre-Game Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves concert due to inclement weather forecast for the Albuquerque area. A make-up date will be announced later.

The 6:35 pm game between the Isotopes and Chihuahuas is still scheduled to begin at 6:35 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Duke City Flag. A Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford, is also scheduled (weather permitting).

Fans can purchase a Duke City 505-Pack now, which guarantees a Box Level ticket to each of the five City Roots games for just $123 and comes with a 505-logo magnet (while supplies last). Click here to purchase a Duke City 505-Pack.

City Roots Schedule and Promotions :

Saturday, April 19 :

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Duke City Flag giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford (weather permitting)

Saturday, May 17 :

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Melloy Los Lunas

Sunday, July 20 :

Pre-Game Vibestrong concert in the Berm

Gates open at 4:30 pm

505 Parachute Jackets, courtesy of Toyota (first 2,000 fans 16 & older)

Saturday, August 23 :

Pre-Game Al Hurricane Jr. concert in the Berm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Estrella Jalisco (weather permitting)

Friday, September 5 :

Duke City Hats, courtesy of Isleta Resort & Casino (first 2,000 Adults 21 and over)

For other information about Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

