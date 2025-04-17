Isotopes Fall to Chihuahuas, 9-6

April 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Isotopes leading, 3-2, entering the fourth frame, El Paso scored seven unanswered runs between the fourth and seventh innings and held off an eighth inning Isotopes rally to claim a 9-6 triumph over Albuquerque Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- The Isotopes permitted six steals on the night, the most swipes allowed in a game since permitting a franchise record seven on August 19, 2022, at Tacoma.

-Owen Miller went 4-for-4 at the plate with one double and two RBI, tying a career-high with four hits (eighth time, last: July 10, 2024, vs. Iowa). It was his second multi-hit game of the year (also: April 2 vs. Salt Lake, two hits). The four hits also ended a four-game hitless streak.

-Sam Hilliard swatted two hits, including a double, to extend his on-base streak to 11, every game he's played in 2025. It's tied for the fifth-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League. It was his third multi-hit performance of the year.

-Albuquerque surrendered nine-plus runs for the third time this year (also: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, 15 and April 6 vs. Salt Lake, nine).

-The Isotopes relented 12 hits on the night, tied for the second-most on the year (also: April 6 vs. Salt Lake), four off the season-high (most: April 1 vs. Salt Lake, 16).

-The Isotopes recorded 14 hits, tied for the second-most in 2025 (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake), four shy of the season-high (most: April 2 vs. Salt Lake).

-Albuquerque tallied just two extra-base hits, the seventh time in 2025 the club has been limited to two or fewer.

-The Isotopes registered eight hits against El Paso starter Jared Kollar, the most allowed by an opposing starter in 2025.

-Albuquerque grounded into two double plays for the second-straight night and third time this year (also: March 30 at Sacramento).

-Albuquerque went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position, the fourth time this year the club has tallied at least four knocks in such situations (also: April 1, six; April 5, five; and April 6, four).

-The Isotopes were charged with two errors, the third game of the year with at least two miscues (also: April 6 vs. Salt Lake, three, and April 1 vs. Salt Lake, two).

-Jordan Beck collected two hits on the night for his first multi-hit game with the Isotopes in 2025, ending his three-game hitless streak.

-Keston Hiura recorded two hits on the night for his third multi-hit game of the season and first since April 5 vs. Salt Lake. The knocks ended a seven-game hitless streak (0x23).

-Yanquiel Fernandez tallied an RBI single and sac fly for his second multi-RBI game of the season (also: April 10 at Sugar Land, three).

-Ryan Ritter singled and drew a walk and has reached base five times in his last 10 plate appearances (three walks).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for game three of the series at Isotopes Park tomorrow at 11:05 am. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the mound while El Paso is slated to start Stephen Kolek.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.