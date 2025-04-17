Pitching Powers Bees Past River Cats

April 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Salt Lake Bees pitching staff was lights out on Wednesday night shutting out the River Cats through 8.1 innings and earning the 4-1 victory to snap a three-game skid and even the series.

Salt Lake Bees 4, Sacramento River Cats 1

WP: Dakota Hudson (1 - 0)

LP: Carson Seymour (0 - 1)

SV: Carl Edwards Jr. (1)

Game Summary

The Bees scratched the scoreboard first in small-ball fashion. After a hit-by-pitch and wild pitch moved Yolmer Sánchez into scoring position, a fielder's choice and a Campero grounder plated Sanchez to go up 1-0 in the third.

Jake Eder exited after three, turning it over to Connor Brogdon and then Dakota Hudson, both of whom kept the River Cats at bay. Hudson and Eder put together three innings of one-hit scoreless work while Brogdon allowed no runs on one hit as well.

The Bees finally broke through again in the eighth after Yolmer Sánchez led off with a single and Matthew Lugo took a walk. Kavadas came up huge with a two-run double to left-center, driving in both runners to give Salt Lake a 3-0 cushion.

Zach Neto added an insurance run with an RBI single following knocks from Sebastian Rivero and Sánchez. Carl Edwards Jr. came on in the ninth after a River Cats rally and sealed the deal with back-to-back strikeouts, earning the save to secure a 4-1 Salt Lake win.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees ended a three-game losing streak on Wednesday night with a convincing 4-1 victory over the Sacramento River Cats, improving to 8-9 on the season.

The Bees' pitching staff shined, holding Sacramento scoreless through the first eight innings and allowing just seven hits overall. The lone River Cats run came in the ninth, tying Salt Lake's season-best mark for fewest runs allowed in a game.

Jake Eder made a major leap in his second start of the season, tossing three shutout innings and giving up just one hit while striking out four. It marked his first outing with one or fewer hits allowed in at least three innings since July 29, 2023, when he was with Double-A Pensacola.

The bullpen followed Eder's lead, as Connor Brogdon delivered his third scoreless appearance of the year, and Dakota Hudson earned his first win since July 30, 2024, with three innings of one-hit ball. It was Hudson's second consecutive three-inning shutout outing, continuing his strong run.

Veteran reliever Carl Edwards Jr. sealed the win in high-pressure fashion, entering with one out and the tying run at the plate in the ninth. Edwards Jr. struck out the final two batters to notch his first save since June 7, 2024, when he was with the Iowa Cubs.

Offensively, Yolmer Sánchez sparked the lineup with a 2-for-3 night, scoring twice for his third multi-hit, multi-run game of the year.

Niko Kavadas extended his on-base streak to 16 games by going 1-for-4 with two RBIs and his fourth double of the season - three of which have come in the current series.

Gustavo Campero remained red-hot, driving in a run for the second straight game and going 1-for-4. He has hit safely in 16 of 17 games this season and leads the team with 24 hits.

Zach Neto added a key insurance run with an RBI single in the ninth, finishing 1-for-4. Neto has hit safely in 13 of 15 rehab games and has collected an RBI in both games of the series against Sacramento.

The Bees' pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts - their second-highest total of the year - and held Sacramento to single-digit hits for the second straight night, just the second time this season they've done so in back-to-back games.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sacramento face off on Thursday night at Sutter Health Park for game three of the series as Angels No. 2 prospect Caden Dana gets the start for the Bees while Mason Black goes for the River Cats with first pitch slated for 7:45 p.m. MDT.

