Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Oklahoma City

April 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/17 at Oklahoma City

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - Oklahoma City, OK

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (0-2, 11.12) vs. Oklahoma City LHP Alec Gamboa (0-0, 1.17)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

DEL OF Dominic Canzone - placed on the 7-Day Injured List

ADD OF Colin Davis - activated from the Development List

THE RAINIERS: Were locked in a pitcher's duel in Oklahoma City, but fell 3-1 to the Comets on Wednesday...the game was scoreless through five innings as Luis F. Castillo allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four in 5.0 innings...the Rainiers got two hits off Clayton Kershaw, who threw 3.0 innings on Major League rehab...the Comets struck in the sixth inning on a two-run home run from James Outman...OKC tacked on another in the seventh inning, as Esteury Ruiz stole third and scored as a result of an errant throw from Adonis Medina, giving the Comets a 3-0 lead...Jack Lopez drove in the lone Rainiers run in the eighth, driving in Spencer Packard in the loss.

NO FREE PASSES: Rainiers pitchers have walked just four batters in the last three games, striking out 28 in that span...Tacoma starters have issued just 19 free passes in 17 games this year, the fewest among PCL starters and one short of the fewest allowed in Triple-A...the Rainiers are one of three PCL teams to issue three-or-fewer walks in three consecutive games...no PCL team has gone four straight games with three-or-fewer walks in 2025...the last PCL team to do so was Sacramento, who went four consecutive games from August 7-10, 2024...the Rainiers also accomplished the feat earlier in the year, from April 7-10.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last five games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit 10-for-18 (.556) with a home run, four RBI and five runs scored...Thomas is also hitting 9-for-19 when leading off an inning...his nine hits when leading off the inning are the most in the Pacific Coast League and tied for the most in Triple-A...with his three-hit performance on Tuesday, Thomas joins UTL Samad Taylor as the only batters in the Pacific Coast League to tally consecutive three-hit games in 2025...Thomas is the second Rainier to record three consecutive multi-hit games, matching Tyler Locklear's stretch from April 12-15...the last Rainier to record four straight multi-hit games was Jason Vosler, who did so from April 14-18, 2024.

FROM THE 253 TO OKC: The Rainiers travel to Oklahoma City for the first - and only - time in 2025 this week for a six-game series...Tacoma went 7-8 against Oklahoma City in 2024, winning two out of three games at Cheney Stadium and going 5-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Rainiers hit .236 in their 12 games at Oklahoma City last year, scoring 67 runs (5.6 per game)...the 23 doubles the Rainiers hit at OKC last year are the second-most they hit in any road venue in 2024...Samad Taylor's 13 career hits at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark are the most of any current Rainier.

SLAMMIN' SAMAD: UTL Samad Taylor collected his sixth career multi-homer game on Saturday, including the walk-off winner...Taylor also tied his career-high with five RBI, just the fourth time he's done so in his career...Taylor's two long balls mark the second multi-homer game of the season for the Rainiers, joining Dominic Canzone's two homers on April 6 at Reno...Taylor is just the third Rainier since 2005 to have a multi-homer game, including a walk-off home run and the first since Marcus Wilson did so on May 13, 2022 against Reno...of those three, Taylor is the only one to not record an out in the game, as he went 3-for-3 with two walks.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on Sunday...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...in Brash's first appearance on Sunday, he allowed one hit and struck one out in 1.0 inning of work...his fastball averaged 96.5 mph and topped out at 97.3 mph.

FOREVER YOUNG ON BASE: INF Cole Young has reached base in each of the last 13 games, a the longest streak for the Rainiers in the early stages of 2025...in that span, Young is hitting .245 (12x49) with three doubles, one triple and four RBI, walking seven times...Young is also seeing 4.053 pitches per plate appearance, the most of any qualified Rainiers hitter.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners and Reds went back-and-forth in Cincinnati but it was Seattle taking the 11-7 victory in 10 innings...the Mariners trailed 7-5 entering the ninth inning, but Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena clubbed back-to-back home runs to tie the game...the Mariners scored four more times in the 10th inning, allowing Andres Muñoz to shut it down in the bottom of the inning to give the Mariners an 11-7 victory.

