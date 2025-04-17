OKC Comets Game Notes - April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (8-9) at Oklahoma City Comets (11-6)

Game #18 of 150/First Half #18 of 75/Home #9 of 75

Pitching Probables: TAC-LHP Jhonathan Díaz (0-2, 11.12) vs. OKC-LHP Alec Gamboa (0-0, 1.17)

Thursday, April 17, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek back-to-back wins when they continue their series against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The six-game series between the teams is tied, 1-1.

Last Game: James Outman hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning and Clayton Kershaw opened a Major League Rehab Assignment with three scoreless innings as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Tacoma Rainiers, 3-1, Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With a runner on base, Outman hit a towering fly ball to center field in the sixth inning for his fourth home run of the season and a 2-0 lead for Oklahoma City. Esteury Ruiz scored a run in the seventh inning on a Tacoma throwing error during his stolen base attempt. The Rainiers scored their lone run of the game in the eighth inning on a RBI single by Jack López.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Alec Gamboa (0-0) makes his fifth appearance and first start of the season with the Comets...Gamboa has made four relief appearances so far in 2025, pitching most recently April 12 in Round Rock. He tossed 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts to polish off a 15-0 shutout of the Express...His last appearance at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was April 5 against El Paso when he pitched a season-high 3.1 innings of relief, allowing one walk and three strikeouts...He has allowed two runs (one earned) and two hits over his first 7.2 innings of the season, posting a 1.17 ERA and .080 opponent batting average (2x25)...Gamboa made 22 appearances, including 12 starts, with OKC last season, posting a 3-6 record with a 3.30 ERA in 73.2 IP, with 51 strikeouts against 31 walks. He tied for the team lead in innings and ranked third in starts...Gamboa is in his sixth pro season after being selected by the Dodgers in the ninth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Fresno City College.

Against the Rainiers: 2025: 1-1 2024: 8-7 All-time: 71-74 At OKC: 47-33

The Comets and Rainiers meet for their first of three series this season, including their lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as their only series during the first half of the PCL schedule...OKC edged Tacoma, 8-7, in the 2024 season series with 12 of the 15 meetings between the teams being played at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC also won six of the final eight games between the teams last season...Both teams scored 82 runs against one another last season, with OKC hitting 18 home runs compared to six for the Rainiers...Ryan Ward led OKC with 12 RBI and tied for the team lead with three home runs with James Outman and Andre Lipcius in the season series...Last season marked the first time OKC won a season series against the Rainiers since 2019, as Tacoma went a combined 16-11 against OKC during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and the teams did not meet in 2021...Seven of OKC's last 14 home victories against the Rainiers have come via walk-off wins, including four in a row at one point last season.

Introductions: The Comets became the first PCL team to reach 10 wins and are one of just two teams to have double digit wins as the Comets own the second-best record in the PCL at 11-6 behind Las Vegas' 12-5 record...After losing their season opener in Sugar Land March 28, the Comets won six straight games before dropping the final two games of their home series against El Paso, then rebounding with wins in four of their six games in Round Rock and going 1-1 so far in their home series with Tacoma...The Comets have won each of their first three series of the season, defeating Sugar Land, 2-1, on the road, then El Paso, 4-2, in OKC, and Round Rock, 4-2, at Dell Diamond.

King of the Hill: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw opened a Major League Rehab Assignment Wednesday with OKC, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and did not issue a walk with two strikeouts. He faced 10 batters and threw 30 pitches (22 strikes). Kershaw is preparing for his 18th season with the Dodgers. He was placed on the 60-day Injured List March 18 following offseason surgery on his left big toe and left knee after left big toe inflammation ended his 2024 season Aug. 31...Yesterday was Kershaw's sixth career game with Oklahoma City - and fifth career game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark - as he also made rehab appearances last season, in 2021, 2019 and in 2017...He became the third different player to join OKC on a rehab assignment this season, as OKC had a staggering 16 players added on ML Rehab Assignments in 2024.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland recorded OKC's lone multi-hit game of the afternoon Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with two doubles. Over his last 11 games, Freeland is batting .400 (20x50) with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI, eight runs scored and eight multi-hit games. Since April 4, Freeland leads all players in the Minors with 20 hits and is tied for third with 15 RBI...Overall, Freeland's 24 hits and eight doubles are tied for most in the PCL to start the season, while his five stolen bases are tied for third and his 17 RBI are tied for fourth.

Blastoff: James Outman hit his fourth home run of the season as well as Oklahoma City's 19th home run over the last eight games yesterday afternoon. The homer was Outman's third in the last four games...Entering last week's road series in Round Rock, the Comets had hit just two homers over the previous eight games and five total through the first nine games of the season. Now the Comets' 24 home runs through 17 games are tied for second-most in all of the Minors (and the PCL) to start the season...However, through eight home games, the Comets have hit just three home runs.

Sales Pitch: The Comets pitching staff allowed one run yesterday, giving up one run or less in a game for the third time this season and two runs or less in a game for the sixth time this season...Oklahoma City's 3.78 ERA is lowest in the league to start the season and the team has allowed a league-low 72 runs (65 ER) and 128 hits through 17 games, while OKC's 166 strikeouts are second-most in the PCL...OKC issued a season-low one walk Wednesday, but the team's 99 walks allowed so far this season are most in the Minors...Yesterday the Comets did not yield an extra-base hit for the third time in the last five games, allowing just four extra-base hits total (1 HR) over the stretch. The team has also allowed only seven extra-base hits across the last seven games.

Turning Up Roses: Eddie Rosario went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has now hit safely in 13 of his first 14 games this season. On Tuesday night, Rosario had a 12-game hitting streak come to an end, which was the longest active hitting streak in the PCL at the time...Rosario is currently slashing .339/.406/.532 with six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored.

Rehab Clinic: Evan Phillips recorded a save for Oklahoma City Wednesday as he pitched on consecutive days for the first time during his Major League Rehab Assignment. He entered the game with two runners on and none out ninth inning. Following a strikeout and a single that loaded the bases, Phillips then induced a game-ending double play. He threw 15 pitches (10 strikes) as he made his sixth appearance with the Comets.

Ready to Launch: The Comets offense has been held to three runs or less in three straight games for the first time this season, totaling eight runs and scoring runs in just four of 26 innings during the stretch. OKC's run total over the last three games is lowest in the PCL in contrast to the first 14 games of the season when the Comets' 88 runs scored, .293 AVG, .397 OBP, .489 SLG, .886 OPS and 19 stolen bases led all PCL teams, while the team's 125 hits ranked second and OKC's 69 walks ranked tied for second...Five of OKC's six hits in Wednesday's game went for extra bases after the Comets had been held to a total of two extra-base hits over their last two games...The Comets went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position yesterday and are now 4-for-45 (.089) over the last five games and 8-for-61 (.131) over the last seven games.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier doubled yesterday and his .471 OBP ranks third in the league, while his 13 walks are tied for second. He enters today having reached base in 16 of his last 25 plate appearances (.640 OBP). Over his last nine games, Gauthier is 10-for-28 (.357) with 12 walks...Yesterday the Comets turned four double plays in a nine-inning game for the first time since June 9, 2024 vs. Round Rock...Wednesday's game lasted 2 hours, 9 minutes for the Comets' quickest game of the season and OKC's quickest game since May 29, 2024 during a 6-1 win at Albuquerque (2:03).

