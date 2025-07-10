Behind the Walls - Kenji Bahar

July 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates YouTube Video







Behind the Walls with Kenji Bahar Spend a day in the life of the Pirates' QB!







Indoor Football League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.