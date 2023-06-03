Bees Win Fifth-Straight Over Isotopes with 4-1 Triumph

Salt Lake City, UT - The Bees scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning on two Isotope errors while Albuquerque went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position to lose their fifth-straight to Salt Lake by a score of 4-1 Saturday night at Smith's Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the loss, the Isotopes fall to a season-low 12 games below .500. Additionally, the club has lost a season-high seven games in-a-row, the longest since a seven-game skid from Aug. 20-27, 2021.

-Albuquerque has now lost a season-worst seven road games in-a-row. It's the longest such streak since the club also lost seven-straight road contests from April 7-21, 2022.

-The Isotopes have lost a season series to the Bees for the first time since 2018 when Salt Lake took nine of 16 games. Currently, the Bees hold an 8-3 edge with only four games remaining between the two clubs in 2023.

-Albuquerque has lost five-straight to the Bees for the first time since losing the last four of 2019 and the first contest of 2021 (July 25, 2019 - June 19, 2021).

-The 2:21 game time is the fifth-fastest nine-inning game this year.

-Albuquerque committed two errors in a game for the eighth time this year and first since May 28 vs. Round Rock.

-Bees' starter Jake Kalish is the seventh pitcher this year to toss 6.0-plus innings against the Isotopes. Additionally, he is the second starter to not allow a run over 6.0 innings (also: Chase Silseth, Salt Lake, April 7).

-Karl Kauffman tossed 6.0 innings and allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits and four walks. It's his third time completing 6.0 frames, and it's the eighth time an Isotopes starter went at least 6.0 innings. His four walks also establish a new season-high.

-The Isotopes were held to one run or fewer for the fifth time this season and second time this series (also: May 31 at Salt Lake, 6-1 loss).

-Albuquerque managed just one extra-base hit, the fourth time they've been held to just one and first since May 10 at Las Vegas.

-The Isotopes pitching staff held the Bees to just five hits, tied for the third-fewest in a nine-inning contest (also: April 12 at El Paso). Additionally, they did not permit an extra-base hit for the second time this year (also: April 2 at Round Rock).

-Hunter Stovall went 2-for-3 with a walk and double. It's his 13th multi-hit contest of the year, his second-straight and third in his last five games. He also has an extra-base hit in two straight games for the first time since April 9-11.

-Yonathan Daza tallied his first triple of the year with the Isotopes in the ninth frame. He has a hit in 17 of 20 games played with Albuquerque.

-Jimmy Herron swatted two hits on the night for his 11th multi-hit effort of the year and first since May 20 vs. Tacoma.

-Daniel Cope drove in the Isotopes only run of the night on his RBI single in the ninth. He has a hit in three-straight and six of his last seven contests. He also drove in his first run in four games.

-Michael Toglia did not collect in four at-bats. He has gone hitless in two-straight games for the fourth time this year.

-Aaron Schunk registered one hit and one walk to extend his hit streak to five games. During the streak he is hitting .522 (12x23) with four doubles, two homers, six RBI and three, three-hit games.

-Ty Blach made his second appearance out of the pen for the Isotopes this year and did not allow a run over his 1.0 inning of work. Has allowed one run or fewer in five of his six appearances for Albuquerque this year.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bess meet for the series finale tomorrow at 1:05 pm at Smith's Ballpark. Albuquerque is expected to send Ben Braymer to the hill while Salt Lake is slated to start John Swanda.

