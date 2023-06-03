OKC Game Notes - June 3, 2023

Reno Aces (31-24) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (40-15)

Game #56 of 150/First Half #56 of 75/Home #26 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Slade Cecconi (2-3, 7.55) vs. OKC-RHP Gavin Stone (2-2, 4.04)

Saturday, June 3, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: Bally Live, MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers reached the 40-win mark last night and continue their series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have a 3-1 lead in the series between the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League and the first-place Dodgers have nine more wins than second-place Reno. OKC can win the series with a victory tonight...Before the game, youth baseball and softball teams in uniform will take the field for a parade as part of Future Dodgers Night.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored at least four runs in three separate innings as they tied their season-high run total in a 15-6 win Friday night against the Reno Aces at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a RBI single by Jahmai Jones. The Aces tied the score, 1-1, before the Dodgers scored four runs in the third inning. Ryan Ward hit a RBI single, and after the Dodgers went on to load the bases, Devin Mann then hit a bases-clearing double for a 5-1 advantage. Reno responded with three runs in the fourth inning to trim the lead to 5-4. The Dodgers added four more runs in the fifth inning, drawing six walks in the frame, including four with the bases loaded, for a 9-4 lead. After Reno scored a run in the sixth inning, OKC added a run in the seventh inning on a RBI single by Yonny Hernández before going on to score five more runs in the eighth inning. Mann collected his fifth RBI of the night on a single. The Dodgers picked up three more runs on Bryson Brigman's bases-clearing triple before Drew Avans followed with a RBI single for a 15-5 lead. Reno's Jake Hager homered in the ninth inning..

Today's Probable Pitcher: Gavin Stone (2-2) returns to OKC after making two starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers and being optioned May 30...Stone last pitched May 28 in Tampa Bay, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over 2.0 innings with three strikeouts. After giving up one run in the first inning, the Rays collected six runs on seven hits in the second inning. He did not factor into the decision of the LAD's eventual 11-10 loss....Stone last pitched for OKC May 16 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. He pitched a season-high 5.2 innings and recorded a season-high 10 K's, allowing three runs (two earned) and five hits with three walks. It was his seventh career double-digit strikeout game and the most by any OKC pitcher this season...He made his ML debut May 3 at Dodger Stadium against Philadelphia and was then optioned to OKC May 5...Last season, Stone was named the Los Angeles Dodgers Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year. He compiled a 1.48 ERA and 9-6 record across 26 games (25 starts) at three levels, starting the season with High-A Great Lakes (six games) before moving up to Double-A Tulsa (14 games) and making his Triple-A debut with OKC Aug. 18...Stone led all pitchers in the Minors in ERA and tied for ninth overall in strikeouts...Entering this season, Stone was tabbed as the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 5 prospect by MLB Pipeline and No. 6 prospect by Baseball America...The Dodgers selected Stone in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas...Tonight is his first career appearance against the Aces.

Against the Aces: 2023: 3-1 2022: 6-6 All-time: 37-29 At OKC: 25-15

The Dodgers and Aces meet for their first of two series this season and lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The teams later play July 25-30 in Reno...The teams split their 2022 season series, 6-6, as they played 12 games against one another in a span of 24 games. The Dodgers won the most recent series between the teams, 4-2, June 14-19, 2022 in Reno, while the Aces won the May 24-29, 2022 series, 4-2, in OKC...OKC scored eight or more runs in five games against Reno last season and 10 or more runs three times. Both teams posted a shutout in the season series...Jason Martin led OKC with 13 hits and 14 RBI against the Aces last season, while Jake Lamb hit a team-leading four homers...The Dodgers and Aces have split each of their last three season series and OKC has not won a season series against Reno since the 2015 season when OKC went 3-1. The Dodgers are 0-2-4 in season series against the Aces since.

Race to the Top: The Pacific Coast League's top two teams playing one another in early June may have playoff implications although the teams just passed the one-third point of their 2023 schedules. The PCL season is split into halves in 2023, with the first half ending June 25 after 75 games. The winner of the first half - the team with the best record in the 10-team league - will serve as host of a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series.

Trend Setters: The Dodgers reached 40 wins in 55 games - faster than any PCL team since at least 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available. The previous fastest PCL teams to 40 wins since 2005 were the 2019 El Paso Chihuahuas, 2015 OKC Dodgers and 2010 Fresno Grizzlies, who all picked up their 40th win in Game 61...The Dodgers have won back-to-back games, as well as four of the last five games and are 18-4 since May 9 with all four defeats by one run. They sit a season-best 25 games above .500 with a 40-15 record overall. Their 40 wins are the most among all teams in the Minors and only the 40-18 Tampa Bay Rays have more wins in all of affiliated professional baseball, but have played three more games than OKC...OKC's 40 wins are the most by an OKC team through 55 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998) and no other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 19 losses through 55 games or fewer than 20 losses through 56 games...OKC is 19-6 so far at home - best among all Triple-A teams. The Dodgers have won 13 of the last 16 games and are 16-4 over the last 20 games in Bricktown.

Repeat Offense: The 15 runs scored by the Dodgers Friday tied their season-high mark set previously April 19 in Albuquerque. It was also the most runs scored by the Dodgers at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since Sept. 11, 2022 in a 20-5 win against Tacoma. Additionally, Friday's total was the team's most runs scored in a game without a hitting a home run since May 14, 2019 during a 15-6 win at Round Rock (also 16 hits)...The Dodgers finished last night's game with 16 hits for their highest single-game total since collecting a season-high 18 hits April 23 in Albuquerque and their most hits at home this season. The team has now recorded double-digit hits in four straight games for the first time this season for their most consecutive games with at least 10 hits since last season's season-high six-game stretch Sept. 15-21, 2022. The Dodgers have started the current series hitting .357 (50x140) with 17 extra-base hits and 34 runs over the first four games...Over the last eight games, OKC is batting .308 (85x276) with 59 runs and 29 extra-base hits, recording 10-plus hits in six of the eight games...The team is batting .331 (41x124) with runners in scoring position over the last 10 games...The Dodgers scored four or more runs in an inning three times last night. They've now put together nine such innings over the last 10 games.

What a Mighty Good Mann: Devin Mann racked up five RBI Friday night, going 3-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs scored. His five RBI were a season-high and tied his career-high mark set Sept. 11, 2021 with Double-A Tulsa. The three hits also set a season high....Mann has reached base in 22 straight games for the second-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player (Michael Busch - 25). During his on-base streak, Mann is 24-for-73 (.329) with six doubles, four homers, 23 RBI, 18 walks and 20 runs scored while posting a .473 OBP...He also recorded his league-leading 21st double of the season Friday, as his total ranks second in all of the Minors. He's now matched his doubles total from 2022 across 118 games split between Tulsa and OKC...Over his last seven games, Mann is 11-for-25 (.440) with 12 RBI and eight runs scored...After slashing .233/.314/.400 through May 2 (25 games), he is slashing .343/.483/.600 since May 3 (21 games).

Yon The Reg: Yonny Hernández recorded two hits, a RBI, walk and run scored Friday as he extended his hitting streak to 14 games - the longest hitting streak of the season by an OKC player and second-longest active streak in the PCL. During the streak, he is 18-for-49 (.367) with six extra-base hits, 12 walks and 12 runs scored. It's the second-longest hitting streak of Hernández's career, trailing only a 17-game streak in 2016 with the DSL Rangers. The last OKC player with a hitting streak of at least 14 games was Miguel Vargas, who had a 14-game streak Aug. 13-28, 2022. The 2022 OKC Dodgers posted three 14-game hitting streaks, including two by Vargas the other by Jake Lamb. The last OKC player with a hitting streak longer than 14 games was Gavin Lux, who had a 16-game streak June 27-July 19, 2019...His .442 OBP this season ranks fifth in the league.

Keeping Up with the Joneses: Jahmai Jones drew a season-high three walks and hit a RBI single Friday, finishing with two RBI and a run scored. He has hit safely in 10 straight games, going 13-for-26 with seven doubles and 12 walks. He doubled in seven straight games entering Friday and has also reached base in 18 consecutive games - tied for the third-longest on-base streak for OKC this season. He has reached base in 23 of his last 32 plate appearances over eight games, getting on base at least three times in five of the eight contests...Since May 1, Jones' .512 OBP leads the PCL, his nine doubles are tied for fourth and his three HBPs are tied for third. He has also reached base at least twice in nine of his last 10 games.

Jonny Be Good: Jonny DeLuca collected two hits, a walk, RBI and run scored Friday. He has hit safely in eight of his last nine games and has five multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games during the stretch, going 17-for-42 (.405) with six extra-base hits, including four homers, 13 RBI and eight runs scored...Since joining OKC from Double-A Tulsa May 16, DeLuca leads the Dodgers with 23 hits and 19 RBI in 16 games. During that same span he ranks third in the PCL in RBI and fourth in hits...His 57 hits overall between OKC and Tulsa are tied for most among Dodgers minor leaguers this season, while his 14 homers, 37 RBI, 26 extra-base hits, 112 total bases and .583 SLG all rank second..

Around the Horn: Drew Avans recorded two more walks last night and he is tied for the PCL lead with 43 walks in 50 games this season. He also leads the Dodgers with 36 runs scored. Over his last eight games, Avans is 10-for-31 (.323)...Luke Williams picked up two hits and two walks last night and set a career high with four runs scored. Williams has collected two hits in four of his last five games, going 8-for-23 during the span...Even with last night's offensive outburst, the Dodgers grounded into four double plays. It's the first time since Aug. 20, 2021 at Sugar Land they hit into four double plays in one game...Bryson Brigman hit a bases-clearing triple last night, tallying three RBI for the first time since May 13, 2022 with Triple-A Jacksonville against Nashville...After holding opponents to four runs or less in five consecutive games and in eight of the previous nine games, the Dodgers have allowed at least five runs each of the last three nights against the Minors' top hitting team. Over the last 24 innings of the series, the Aces have batted .301 (28x93), including 10-for-30 with RISP, leading to 16 runs. Entering Wednesday's game, the Dodgers' pitching staff had posted a 2.62 ERA and .196 BAA (120x613) while holding opponents to a .157 clip with RISP over the previous 19 games (20x127)...Bryan Hudson opened yesterday's game with 1.1 scoreless innings. It was Hudson's 11th consecutive scoreless appearance, and during the stretch, he's thrown 13.1 innings with five hits, seven walks and 24 strikeouts. Fellow reliever Justin Hagenman has tossed 15.2 scoreless innings over his last eight games.

