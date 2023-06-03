Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: vs. Sacramento (6:05 PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (26-29) vs. Sacramento River Cats (26-29)

Saturday, June 3, 2023, 6:05p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium: Tacoma, WA

RHP Marcus Walden vs. RHP Tristan Beck

THE REAL DELO: Rainiers outfielder Zach DeLoach had his 14-game hit streak snapped on Tuesday, but extended his on base streak to 19 games last night (single, walk). DeLoach passed Jarred Kelenic for Tacoma's longest streak from last season; Kelenic hit safely in 13 straight games from May 24 through June 8, 2022. DeLoach is batting .347 (25x72) over his last 19 games, with a .927 OPS. His OBP is .427 (9 BB) and he's slugging .500 (6 XBH) over this stretch. The Triple-A rookie has played in 50 of Tacoma's first 55 games (Seattle's second round draft selection in 2020).

SCHEIN BRIGHT ON THE DIAMOND: Rainiers INF/OF Jake Scheiner currently ranks top five in the PCL in home runs (15), extra-base hits (27), total bases (110), runs (43) and RBI (43). Scheiner batted .360 in May over 24 games, and was named Mariners MiLB Player of The Month (32x89, 7 HR, 7 2B, 20 RBI, 23 R, 13 BB, 1.116 OPS). The Triple-A rookie is carrying a .290 average and 1.001 OPS (.400/.601).

LARSENY: If you "can't steal first base," nobody told Rainiers outfielder Jack Larsen. In six games vs. Las Vegas last week, he walked 13x (4x on Sunday) and went 7-for-14. Larsen has 21 walks in 20 GP after beginning the season on the IL; his OBP is .500 entering today (.310 BA).

FELINE FRENEMIES: The recent connections between the Sacramento River Cats and Rainiers are numerous. Last season, Alex Blandino (INF), Stuart Fairchild (OF), Mike Ford (INF), Andrew Knapp (C), Kevin Padlo (INF), Donovan Walton (INF), Ken Giles (RHP) and Taylor Williams (RHP) played for both Tacoma and Sacramento through a deluge of transactions- eight players total. Walton remains with SAC but is currently out following shoulder surgery; he was traded to the Giants by Seattle for RHP Prelander Berroa (currently at Double-A Arkansas) on 5/11/22.

Former Tacoma catcher (from last week) Jacob Nottingham opted out of his Triple-A contract with Seattle and was traded to SFG/SAC on May 24 (cash considerations)...40% of the current Rainiers rotation pitched briefly for Sacramento (A's) back in 2014; LHP Tommy Milone (4 GS) and RHP Marcus Walden (11 GS)...current River Cats Manager Dave Brundage skippered Tacoma for one season, in 2006 (74-70).

LOCALIZE IT: Sacramento has a pair of local products among their position player group. Outfielder Clint Coulter turned pro out of Union High School in Camas in 2012 as Milwaukee's first round draft selection. Infielder Shane Matheny is a product of Olympic High School in Bremerton, and played three seasons at Washington State (2015-17). Matheny was a 23rd round draft pick of San Francisco in 2017.

TAYLOR MAY(D): Rainiers RHP Taylor Williams did not allow a run in May (8 G, 8.2 IP). The Camas, WA native, who joined Tacoma on 7/22 last season after starting 2022 with SAC, had a 0.69 WHIP for the month (.077 BAA, 2 H, 4 BB).

RILED UP: RHP Riley O'Brien has settled in as one of Tacoma's most reliable late-inning options (5 holds); the Seattle native has struck out 30 over 19.1 IP (2 ER, 0.93 ERA, 2 SV). When O'Brien made his MLB debut for the Cincinnati Reds on 9/30/21, he became the second alum of Shorewood High School to reach the Majors, joining LHP Blake Snell. He made his Mariners debut last season with one appearance on 5/7 vs. Tampa Bay at T-Mobile Park (1.0 IP, 0 R, 1 K).

