Dodgers Fall to Aces 9-6

The Reno Aces put together a six-run eighth inning on the way to a 9-6 comeback win against the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces (32-24) built a 3-0 lead through two innings. The Dodgers (40-16) were held scoreless through the first five innings before compiling a six-run sixth inning. Luke Williams hit a RBI single and Ryan Ward had a RBI groundout before Devin Mann's RBI single tied the score, 3-3. Justin Yurchak then singled and a Reno fielding error allowed the go-ahead run to score before Jahmai Jones sent a two-run homer out to right field for a three-run OKC advantage. The Aces went on to score six runs in the eighth inning after loading the bases. Reno hit back-to-back RBI singles before tying the score, 6-6, on a sacrifice fly. Phillip Evans gave the Aces the lead with a RBI single before Buddy Kennedy's two-run single pushed Reno's lead to 9-6.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers lost for the second time in the series against Reno and for the third time in the last seven games, falling to 40-16 overall...OKC's 40 wins are the most by the team through 56 wins in the Bricktown era (since 1998)...Saturday's defeat was just the fifth for the Dodgers in the last 21 home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-The Dodgers scored all six of their runs in the sixth inning - tying for OKC's highest-scoring inning of the season and first six-run inning since the fourth inning May 19 against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Reno's six-run inning marked the fourth time this season an OKC opponent scored six or more runs in an inning and was the highest scoring inning for an opponent since El Paso's six-run second inning May 5 in El Paso.

-The six runs scored by OKC marked their highest run total in a loss since an 11-7 defeat May 7 in El Paso. Saturday was also the largest losing margin for the Dodgers since that May 7 game. The Dodgers' other three losses since May 9 all came by one-run margins...The nine runs scored by Reno Saturday were the most runs scored by an OKC opponent in a game also since that May 7 loss.

-Jahmai Jones hit his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning, sending a two-run shot out to left-center field. He also picked up a double, going 2-for-4. He has now hit safely in 11 straight games, going 15-for-30 with eight doubles and 12 walks. He has also reached base in 19 consecutive games for the third-longest on-base streak for OKC this season.

-Devin Mann tied the score, 3-3, in the sixth inning with a RBI single. He also drew a walk and scored a run as he extended his on-base streak to 23 consecutive games - the second-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player (Michael Busch - 25 G).

-Luke Williams went 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and has multi-hit outings in five of his last six games, going 10-for-27 during the span.

-The current series features the top two teams in the Pacific Coast League and the league-leading Dodgers are holding on to a 3-2 lead in the series and an eight-win lead ahead of the second-place Aces. The PCL season is split into halves in 2023, with the first half ending June 25 after 75 games. The winner of the first half - the team with the best record in the 10-team league - will serve as host of a League Championship Series starting Sept. 26, meeting the second-half winner for a best-of-three series.

