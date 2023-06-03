Strong Pitching Leads Bees to 5th Straight W

The Salt Lake Bees (27-29) earned their fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Albuquerque Isotopes (22-34) by a score of 4-1 with another strong pitching performance by committee.

Jake Kalish was dominant starting on the mound for the Bees, throwing six shutout innings to produce his second quality start of the year and the third of the week for Salt Lake. He was backed up by a trio of stingy relievers as Jake Lee, Reyes Moronta and Andrew Wantz cemented the win by allowing just one run to cross in the final three innings.

Michael Stefanic extended his record-breaking on-base streak to 58 games with a single in the first inning. Another familiar face on the basepaths, David Fletcher, continued his hot hitting for Salt Lake with a two-for-four night at the plate to record his ninth hit of the series. Brett Phillips earned his first hit and RBI with the Bees after joining the team last week from Los Angeles. The win clinches the season series against ABQ with four games still to be played between the two clubs, the first for the Bees over the Isotopes since 2018.

Salt Lake will look to close out the series with a sweep over the Isotopes tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark.

