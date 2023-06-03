Round Rock Routes Sugar Land Behind 11-Run First Inning

June 3, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (31-25) defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-32) 16-4 on Saturday night at Dell Diamond as the offense tallied 11 runs in the first inning.

Express starter LHP Cody Bradford (7-1, 1.58) earned the win after going 6.0 innings and giving up four runs on seven hits and striking out three. Space Cowboys starter RHP Kyle McGowin (1-1, 6.38) was dubbed with the loss after his 0.1-inning outing included seven runs and six earned runs on four hits and three walks.

Along the Train Tracks

In the first inning, Round Rock put up an 11-spot after batting through the whole lineup and sending 15 men to the plate. The inning included eight hits and three walks. 3B Davis Wendzel blasted a three-run home run in the frame as seven different players recorded a RBI. SS Jonathan Ornelas went 2-for-2 with a single, double, three RBI and two runs scored in the frame.

A leadoff triple from CF Justin Dirden started the fourth and was followed by a two-run home run from 3B Joe Perez which made it an 11-2 game.

The Space Cowboys tacked on a run in the fifth thanks to a single from RF Bligh Madris that scored SS Jackson Loftin. In the sixth, 1B J.J. Matijevic brought home a run on a groundout to cut the lead to 11-4.

After four scoreless innings for the Express, RF Sandro Fabian cranked a two-run home run and extended the lead to 13-4 after six innings.

The E-Train had the bases loaded in the eighth inning and Wendzel walked to plate the 14th run of the night. 2B Dio Arias followed with a single to score two runs and extend the lead to 16-4. RHP EdwarColina pitched a clean ninth inning to secure the win.

E-Train Excerpts:

The 11 runs in the first inning were the most in a frame by Round Rock since June 6, 2019 when the team recorded 13 runs in the third inning at Las Vegas.

Express RF Sandro Fabian launched another home run tonight. The righty has hit four home runs and collected seven RBI in the series. He has now homered in back-to-back games for the sixth time in his career and for the first time in his Triple-A tenure.

The win clinches a series victory for Round Rock. It's the first series win for the E-Train since April 25-30 when they took five of six games from the Albuquerque Isotopes.

RHP Edwar Colina made his Express debut in the win and held the Space Cowboys scoreless in the ninth inning while giving up two hits and striking out one.

Next up: The series finale will take place at Dell Diamond on Sunday with first pitch slated for 7:05 pm CT. Express RHP Robert Dugger (1-3, 4.50) is scheduled to take on Space Cowboys RHP Bryan Garcia (2-3, 7.09).

