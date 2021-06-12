Bees Take Game Three of Six-Game Series

Bees 11 (15-17), Isotopes 4 (10-23) - Smith's Ballpark | Salt Lake City, Utah

AT THE DISH: Seven if the Isotopes nine position players recorded a hit on the evening ... Brian Serven and Taylor Motter led the way for the offense, each finishing the evening 2-for-4 ... Rio Ruiz connected on his second home run as an Isotope, a solo shot in the third.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Isotopes starter Brandon Gold (1-3, 7.94) allowed seven runs on nine hits over his 2.2 innings on the mound ... The reliever pool, comprised of Heath Holder, Jake Wynkoop, Antonio Santos, Chris Rusin and Logan Cozart surrendered four runs over their 5.1 innings.

TOPES TIDBITS: The Isotopes were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

ON DECK: Albuquerque and Salt Lake continue their six-game series on Sunday afternoon when Ryan Castellani (1-5, 8.00) takes the hill for the Isotopes. First pitch from Smith's Ballpark is set for 1:05 p.m.

