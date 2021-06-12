Evan White Crushes Three-Run Blast in Big Inning for Rainiers, Tacoma Evens Series with Sacramento

June 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Cal Raleigh of the Tacoma Rainiers makes contact

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Cal Raleigh of the Tacoma Rainiers makes contact(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

TACOMA, WA - The Rainiers pushed across six runs in the 2nd inning on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, capped by a three-run home run from Major League rehabber Evan White, as Tacoma ran away from the Sacramento River Cats, 7-2. White's long ball was the second of the inning after left fielder José Marmolejos drove a solo shot to right field, which pushed Tacoma's home run streak to 18 straight games.

White, who was a late scratch from Tacoma's (16-15) lineup on Thursday, worked a nine-pitch at-bat in the 1st inning but was called out on strikes. In his second plate appearance, the Seattle Mariners first baseman cranked a 0-0 pitch from Sacramento starter Matt Frisbee (1-1) over the left field wall.

Catcher Cal Raleigh singled in the opening inning, extending his career-long hitting streak to 20 games. Raleigh is the first Tacoma hitter with a 20-game streak since Franklin Gutierrez accomplished the feat in 2015. Since May 15, the North Carolina native is hitting .400 (34-for-85) with five home runs, 18 RBI and 19 runs.

Marmolejos led off the 2nd inning with his fifth Rainiers home run on a full count pitch from Frisbee. Tacoma's 18-game home run streak, dating back to May 21, is the longest in affiliated pro baseball and the franchise's longest since at least 2005.

Also in the 2nd inning, center fielder Jarred Kelenic hit a hard grounder up the middle which ricocheted off shortstop Arismendy Alcántra into right field for a double, allowing third baseman Jantzen Witte and second baseman Ty Kelly to score. The two-bagger is Kelenic's first hit since being optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday.

Darren McCaughan (2-2) allowed a solo home run in the 4th inning but was otherwise unscathed across six innings of one-run baseball. The right-hander struck out six River Cats, allowed two hits and walked a pair. McCaughan has two quality starts over his last four outings, and Friday tied his longest appearance of the season.

Brian Schlitter pitched the 7th inning and allowed Sacramento's final run. Righty Jimmy Yacabonis and southpaw Aaron Fletcher each pitched scoreless innings to end the night.

Rainiers right fielder Eric Filia was ejected while in the dugout in the 5th inning by home plate umpire Lew Williams III. Catcher Cal Raleigh and interim manager Tony Arnerich were ejected by Williams with two outs in the 9th inning for arguing balls and strikes.

The Rainiers and River Cats will continue their six-game series on Saturday at Cheney Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.