OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 12, 2021

June 12, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (13-18) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (15-17)

Game #33 of 120/Home #15 of 60

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP MacKenzie Gore (0-1, 5.94) vs. OKC-RHP Aaron Wilkerson (3-3, 4.18)

Saturday, June 12, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try to extend their winning streak to four games when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Dodgers lead the current series, 2-0, and are 11-4 over the last 15 games. They own the best record in Triple-A West since May 25...OKC is also 8-3 in the last 11 home games and is 6-2 during the current homestand.

Last Game: Keibert Ruiz homered in the second and sixth innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas, 9-1, Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers won a third straight game after taking a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning with a bases-loaded walk by Andy Burns and a bases-clearing double by Matt Davidson. Ruiz pushed the Dodgers' lead to 5-0 with a solo homer in the second inning. With the bases loaded in the fifth inning, Elliot Soto hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-0. The Dodgers tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning with a two-run homer by Ruiz and a RBI double by Burns. Oklahoma City held El Paso scoreless through six innings before the Chihuahuas broke up OKC's shutout bid with a RBI single by Tucupita Marcano in the seventh inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Aaron Wilkerson (3-3) aims for a fourth straight win as he seeks to continue his recent roll...Wilkerson last pitched June 7 in Game 1 of a doubleheader against Sugar Land in OKC, allowing two runs and three hits over 5.0 innings with one walk and five strikeouts, helping lead the Dodgers to a 4-2 win...Over his last three games, Wilkerson is 3-0 and has allowed a total of two runs and eight hits over 16.2 innings while notching 19 strikeouts. Since May 25, he leads Triple-A West pitchers with a 1.08 ERA and .145 BAA, and he is second with a 0.78 WHIP. He's the only pitcher in the league to accumulate three wins during that span...Tonight Wilkerson looks to become just the second pitcher in Triple-A West to four wins (Brett Conine, Sugar Land)...He was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week following his performance May 25 in Albuquerque, when he held the Isotopes to one hit over 6.2 scoreless innings and did not allow a hit until Ryan Vilade led off the bottom of the seventh with a single...He currently ranks tied fourth in Triple-A West with a 1.11 WHIP, fifth with a 4.18 ERA and .231 AVG and tied for seventh with 29 strikeouts...Wilkerson signed with the Dodgers as a free agent May 1. He originally signed with Rakuten of the Chinese Professional Baseball League during the 2020-21 offseason, but opted out of his contract due to family reasons...Wilkerson was under contract with the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2020 season, but was not part of the team's player pool and did not play due to the canceled Minor League season...In 2019, Wilkerson spent most of the year with Triple-A San Antonio but also made eight relief appearances over three stints with Milwaukee. While with San Antonio, he made 17 starts and went 8-2 with a 3.42 ERA over 76.1 IP with 81 strikeouts...Wilkerson made his ML debut in September 2017 with the Brewers against Miami and has pitched in 14 ML games (three starts) with Milwaukee...In his previous meeting with the Chihuahuas May 31 in El Paso, Wilkerson threw 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in OKC's 5-1 victory.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2021: 6-2 2019: 2-2 All-time: 20-12 At OKC: 9-5

The Dodgers and Chihuahuas meet for their second series of the season and first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2021...OKC recently won the first series between the teams May 27-June 1, with the Chihuahuas winning the series opener and finale and OKC winning four straight games in the middle at Southwest University Park. OKC outscored the Chihuahuas, 52-33, in the series as the Dodgers tallied wins of 12-5 and 20-9. The Dodgers slashed .311/.389/.553 over the six-game series and piled up 30 extra-base hits, including 12 homers. Luke Raley led the offense, going 10-for-21 with three homers, six-extra base hits and 14 RBI. Steven Souza Jr. smacked four homers and notched 11 RBI in five games...This is the Chihuahuas' first visit to Bricktown since 2018, when they won three of four games and held OKC to just seven runs over the entire series...Outside of the 2018 series, OKC has won or split each series against the Chihuahuas since Tucson's franchise relocated to El Paso for the 2014 season, including all four previous series at Southwest University Park (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)...Current OKC Dodgers Carlos Asuaje (2016-18), Tim Federowicz (2015) and Kevin Quackenbush (2014-17) have played for El Paso during their careers.

Staying Offensive: The Dodgers scored nine more runs Friday night and have now scored at least nine runs in eight games since May 21. Over their 19 games since May 21, the Dodgers have scored 146 runs (7.7rpg) and slashed .282/.385/.519. Their 146 runs during the stretch pace all 120 teams in the Minors and their 182 hits rank fifth in the Minors. OKC's .385 OBP paces all Triple-A teams during the same period...Through the first 13 games of the season, the Dodgers scored 48 runs (3.7 rpg) with a .216/.306/.345 slashline...Over the last 19 games, the Dodgers are batting .350 (72x206) with runners in scoring position after starting the season .227 (25x110) with RISP over the first 13 games...The team has scored at least four runs in 14 of the last 15 games...The Dodgers have drawn 101 walks in the last 19 games (5.3 pg), which are the most in Triple-A West and second-most in all of Triple-A.

Making it Look Ruiz-y: Dodgers top prospect Keibert Ruiz hit two home runs Friday night as he also homered for a second straight game - belting a solo homer in the second inning into the El Paso bullpen in right-center field and launching a two-run homer onto the elevated Skyline Deck in right field in the sixth inning. Friday marked the catcher's second multi-homer game of the season (May 21 at Albuquerque) and the fifth multi-homer game of his career...Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit seven homers and nine doubles in 84 total plate appearances (23 games). During his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit nine doubles and six homers between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 350 plate appearances (85 games)...In 17 games with OKC this season, 15 of his 21 hits have gone for extra bases and he is currently slugging .686...During the current homestand, Ruiz is 9-for-27 with four homers, three doubles, five walks, nine runs scored and nine RBI while hitting safely in six of seven games.

Reks in Effect: Zach Reks drew a season-high three walks and scored two runs Friday night. He has reached base in 24 of his 25 games this season and currently ranks tied for second in Triple-A West with 27 runs scored, fourth with a .452 OBP, tied for sixth with 18 walks and 10th with a .330 AVG...Over his last 11 games, Reks is 15-for-42 (.357) with seven doubles...Reks leads the Dodgers with 27 runs scored and is tied for second with nine doubles, while he is third with 31 hits...His 18 runs scored and seven doubles since May 29 are the most among all Triple-A players...In the eight games Reks has batted in the leadoff spot, the Dodgers are 7-1 and Reks is slashing .321/.500/.571 with six RBI and 10 runs scored...His four hits over the last four games have all gone for extra bases.

Dinger Details: The Dodgers tallied their 12th multi-homer game of the season Friday as the team has now homered in a season-high five straight games. OKC also has seven homers over the last three games and has hit 32 homers over the last 19 games. Over the first 13 games this season, the Dodger hit just 12 homers...Keibert Ruiz's multi-homer game was the sixth by an OKC player this season - all within the last 19 games...Fifteen different OKC players have hit home runs so far this season...On the other hand, the Dodgers have allowed just four homers through the first eight games of the current homestand after surrendering 42 over the first 24 games of the season. Opponents have been kept inside the park in five of the last eight games after they had gone deep at least once in 22 of the first 24 games.

Burning a Trail to LA: Andy Burns had his contract selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers today, marking his first Major League call-up since 2016 with the Toronto Blue Jays...Last night Burns reached base four times, hitting two doubles and drawing two walks. He recorded two RBI in the game, scored two runs and had two stolen bases. He leaves OKC on a 10-game hitting streak, going 17-for-33 (.515) with three homers, six doubles and 13 RBI. It's his longest hitting streak in the U.S. since an 11-game streak June 8-20, 2014 with Double-A New Hampshire...He paces the Dodgers with 11 doubles this season and seven steals and ranks tied for first with 18 walks in a team-leading 30 games. His 32 total hits rank second on the team and his 20 RBI are third most on the team...Since May 25 he leads all Triple-A hitters with a .463 AVG and .549 OBP while raking second with a 1.378 OPS.

Mound Turnaround: Last night marked the fourth time in eight games this homestand, as well as the fifth time in the last 10 games overall, the Dodgers held their opponent to only one run. The Dodgers have allowed three runs or less in seven of their last 10 games, including six games with two runs or less...During the team's current 11-4 stretch, the pitching staff has posted a 3.77 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while holding opponents to a .226 batting average. Prior to May 25, the team had a 7.44 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and .293 BAA over the first 17 games...Throughout the current homestand, the Dodgers have allowed 23 runs over eight games and opponents are batting .215 (53x247) overall and .188 (12x64) with runners in scoring position.

Cool Hand Luke: Over his last 12 starts, Luke Raley is 18-for-45 (.400) with four doubles, two triples, four homers, 26 RBI and 16 runs scored...Raley leads the Dodgers with 29 RBI - third in Triple-A West - despite playing in just 19 of the team's 32 games...Since May 23 he leads all players in the Minors or Majors with 28 RBI (16 games).

Around the Horn: After posting a -49 run differential over the first 13 games (3-10), the Dodgers have a +60 run differential over their last 19 games (12-7)...The Dodgers have won three straight home games for the first time this season...Steven Souza Jr. is 12-for-33 (.364) with seven extra-base hits (five homers) and 14 RBI over his last nine games...The Dodgers have committed only four errors over the past 12 games...Last night's game clocked in at 3 hours, 37 minutes. Of the team's 30 nine-inning games this season, it was the 10th to last at least 3:30. The team's average home nine-inning game time of 3:24 is the second highest across the 150 teams in the Major Leagues and Minor Leagues. Only the Low-A Tampa Tarpons have a higher average home nine-inning game time at 3:33.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.