Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - June 12, 2021 vs. Sacramento River Cats (5:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (16-15) vs. Sacramento River Cats (14-18)

Saturday, June 12, 2021 @ 5:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP Williams Jerez (0-1, 12.38) vs. RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-0, 4.50)

HOT OUT OF THE GATE: The Rainiers exploded for six runs in the 2nd inning of Friday night's game against the River Cats and they never looked back as they claimed the 7-2 victory. Starting pitcher Darren McCaughan earned his second quality start of the campaign, going 6.0 innings with 6 strikeouts and allowing only 2 hits, 2 walks, and 1 run to earn the win.

LF José Marmolejos opened the scoring with a line drive home run over the right field fence, his 5th in a Rainiers uniform this season. OF Jarred Kelenic broke out of his recent slump with a 2-RBI double and then came around to score when DH Evan White sent a Matt Frisbee fastball into the R Yard for a 3-run bomb to kick off his Major League rehab assignment.

R CITY SLUGGERS: José Marmolejos and Evan White's 2nd inning blasts gave Tacoma home runs in each of their last 18 games. The 39 big flies during that stretch are good for 4th most in affiliated pro baseball.

17 Rainiers have hit home runs over the last 18 games, with José Marmolejos, Cal Raleigh, and Luis Torrens leading the team with 5 long balls apiece.

GET YOUR STREAK ON: Tacoma's 18-game home run streak is the longest active streak in affiliated pro ball. After Friday night's contest, the Rainiers streak beats the previous team record since at least 2005 of 17 games, accomplished from June 25-July 15, 2010.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 19 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, good for 2nd most in the league (Reno, 20) and 3rd most in Triple-A (Nashville, 20).

CONTACT SPORT: The Rainiers struck out only 3 times last night, a new season-low, while River Cats batters were punched out 9 times. Tacoma hitters have struck out 256 times this season, fewest in the Triple-A West, while Sacramento batters have punched out a league-high 321 times.

River Cats pitchers lead the league with 334 strikeouts (10.73 SO/9) and Rainiers hurlers rank 3rd with 325 (10.50 SO/9).

AN OLYMPIC RETURN: Outfielders Eric Filia and Luis Liberato were activated from the temporary IL on Thursday as they returned to Tacoma after participating in the Olympic qualifiers. Filia played 4 games with Team USA, going 5-for-16 (.313) with 1 HR, 5 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, SB, .563 SLG, .389 OBP, and .952 OPS. Liberato started 5 games with the Dominican Republic team, going 8-for-18 (.444), 3 HR, 5 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, .944 SLG, .545 OBP, and 1.489 OPS.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 58 players used through 31 games. The team has used 33 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 26 position players.

GET YOUR RALEIGH CAPS ON: Catching prospect Cal Raleigh went 2-for-4 with a double on Friday, extending his career-long hitting streak to 20 games. His batting average now sits at .354. Raleigh is tied for the league lead with 14 doubles (Seth Beer, RNO) and ranks 2nd with 21 XBH (Jo Adell, SL; 23).

Raleigh is also top-7 in the league in batting average (.354), runs (24), total bases (74), SLG (.655), OPS (1.056), RBI (23), and hits (40).

DOUBLE-DIGIT STREAK: With two hits on Friday, Cal Raleigh is the first Rainiers player to hit safely in 20 straight games since Franklin Gutierrez in 2015. The Tacoma franchise record is 26 games, set by Tacoma Giants outfielder Rex Johnston in 1965 and tied by Rainiers infielder Chad Akers in 1999.

During his current 20-game hitting streak, Tacoma's longest of the season, Raleigh is 34-for-85 (.400). Since May 15, Raleigh leads the Triple-A West in hits (34), XBH (17) and doubles (11), and ranks top-10 in the league in batting average, total bases (62), RBI (18), SLG (.729), and OPS (1.153). On Friday, Raleigh's streak passed Round Rock's Delino Deshields for the longest in the league this season.

MARMO MAKING MOVES: José Marmolejos hit a solo home run and drew a walk on Friday, giving him a team-high 4 homers in June. Over his last 10 games (May 30-June 11), Marmolejos has a .389/.488/.778 slash line, going 14-for-36 with 4 HR, 10 RBI, 7 R, 2 doubles, 7 walks and 3 strikeouts in 43 plate appearances.

BACK IN A BIG WAY: Evan White hit a 3-run home run on Friday in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment. White worked a 9-pitch at-bat but struck out in his first at-bat. In his second plate appearance, he clobbered the first pitch from starter Matt Frisbee to cap a 6-run 2nd inning for the Rainiers. The Seattle Mariners first baseman had not played since suffering a left hip flexor strain on May 13.

ROSTER CHANGES: INF Dylan Moore was reinstated from the IL by the Mariners on Saturday, and rejoined the big league club in Cleveland along with RHP Yohan Ramirez. OF Dillon Thomas and INF Donovan Walton were both optioned back to Tacoma, and C Jacob Nottingham was sent outright to Triple-A after being designated for assignment on June 8.

