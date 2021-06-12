El Paso Edges Dodgers in 10

The El Paso Chihuahuas scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a tie and held the Oklahoma City Dodgers to one run in the bottom of the frame, sending the Dodgers to a 4-3 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso (14-18) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with back-to-back RBI singles. Both teams' offenses were then held without a run until the bottom of the eighth inning when Oklahoma City scored twice. Zach Reks hits a ground-rule double and later scored on a RBI groundout by DJ Peters to put the Dodgers on the board. Matt Davidson then followed with a RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. With El Paso leading 4-2 in the 10th inning, Reks' RBI groundout scored a run for Oklahoma City (15-18).

Of Note:

-Saturday was OKC's first extra-inning game of the season and first for the team since Aug. 2, 2019 at Las Vegas - a 10-8 road loss in 10 innings.

-OKC Dodgers starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson set a new season-high mark with eight strikeouts Saturday. He allowed two runs and seven hits over 6.0 innings. He issued one walk and did not factor into the decision.

-Zach Reks went 2-for-5 with a double, run scored and a RBI Saturday as he has now reached base in 25 of his 26 games this season. He entered the game ranked tied for second in Triple-A West with 27 runs scored this season and with a Triple-A-leading 18 runs scored since May 29. Over his last 12 games, Reks is 17-for-47 (.362) with eight doubles.

-The Dodgers' offense was held to fewer than four runs for just the second time in the last 16 games. The previous time OKC was held to fewer than four runs in a game came in a seven-inning Game 2 of a doubleheader June 7 against Sugar Land in OKC. OKC was also held to fewer than eight hits in the game for just the third time in the last 14 games. The only other times OKC was held to fewer than eight hits during the stretch came in both contests of that June 7 doubleheader of two seven-inning games.

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and your dog can join in the fun with a special ticket package during the team's first-ever Bark in the Park presented by Camp Bow Wow. Tickets are available by visiting okcdodgers.com/tickets. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

