Bears Unveil Roster for Start of 2021-22 Training Camp

(Hershey, PA)- The Hershey Bears announced today the initial roster for its 2021-22 Training Camp, set to open on Monday, Oct. 4 at GIANT Center.

Training Camp practice will be CLOSED to the general public. The team takes the ice to kickoff its 84th season tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. under new head coach Scott Allen.

The initial roster for the team's 2021-22 Training Camp is as follows:

*Indicates player on a tryout

Forwards (12): Kody Clark, Ryan Dmowski*, Shane Gersich, Will Graber, Ben Hawerchuk*, Kale Kessy, Brett Leason, Mason Morelli, Matt Moulson, Joe Snively, Riley Sutter, Yanick Turcotte

Defensemen (8): Macoy Erkamps, Cody Franson, Lucas Johansen, Jake Massie*, Dylan McIlrath, Chaz Reddekopp*, Jordan Subban, Eddie Wittchow

Goaltenders (3): Cedrick Andree*, Ryan Bednard, Hunter Shepard

Defenseman Bobby Nardella is not on the team's Training Camp roster, but was sent to Hershey by the club's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, to continue his injury rehabilitation. Additional players will be assigned to Hershey by the Capitals as they reduce their roster in the coming week.

The Bears will open the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. as they battle the Charlotte Checkers at GIANT Center. That evening is PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night for the first 8,000 fans. Single game tickets for October and November home games are on sale now. For a limited time only, seats start at just $12. Visit HersheyBears.com/tickets/single-game.php for more information.

