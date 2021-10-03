Blues Assign Cross, Tucker, Hofer to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned defensemen Tommy Cross and Tyler Tucker as well as goaltender Joel Hofer to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. To fill out the remaining 2021 preseason schedule, the Blues will travel to Dallas on Oct. 5 and Minnesota on Oct. 6 before hosting Columbus on Oct. 8.

The Thunderbirds make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Opening Night festivities will begin with a Pregame Block Party on Court Square from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a live music performance from Trailer Trash. The Thunderbirds' 5th anniversary season then gets underway inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel and be treated to a special pregame, full team introduction. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

