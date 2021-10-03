Penguins Announce Training Camp Roster

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced their initial training camp roster prior to the 2021-22 season.

The initial training camp roster consists of 36 players, 11 of which played for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. Players may be added to the Penguins' training camp roster as the Pittsburgh Penguins' preseason progresses and individuals may be reassigned to the AHL. The 36 players (16 forwards, 15 defensemen and five goaltenders) that will be at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton training camp are listed below and can be found at this link.

Player Pos. Hometown Birthdate Ht Wt Previous Team

Matt Alfaro C Calgary, AB 08-06-1996 (25) 6-2 200 Wheeling (ECHL)

Niclas Almari D Kirkkonummi, FIN 05-11-1998 (23) 6-1 181 Lahti (Liiga)

Justin Almeida LW Kitimat, BC 02-06-1999 (22) 5-11 165 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Matt Bartkowski D Pittsburgh, PA 06-04-1988 (33) 6-1 196 Iowa (AHL)

Jordy Bellerive C North Vancouver, BC 05-02-1999 (22) 5-11 194 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Chris Bigras D Orillia, ON 02-22-1995 (26) 6-1 191 Lehigh Valley (AHL)

Shaw Boomhower LW Belleville, ON 10-31-1998 (22) 6-0 215 Cincinnati (ECHL)

Jamie Devane LW Mississauga, ON 02-20-1991 (30) 6-5 239 San Diego (AHL)

Tim Doherty LW Portsmouth, RI 07-10-1995 (26) 6-1 190 Wheeling (ECHL)

Alex D'Orio G Sherbrooke, QC 04-28-1999 (22) 6-2 209 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Jan Drozg RW Maribor, SVN 04-01-1999 (22) 6-2 175 W-B Scranton (AHL)

Taylor Fedun D Edmonton, AB 06-04-1988 (33) 6-1 200 Texas (AHL)

Jake Flegel D Ajax, ON 06-01-1992 (29) 6-4 215 Atlanta (ECHL)

Jonathan Gruden LW Rochester, MI 05-04-2000 (21) 6-0 170 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

L-P Guindon G Montréal, QC 04-21-1995 (26) 6-1 181 Wheeling (ECHL)

Samuel Houde C Blainville, QC 03-08-2000 (21) 6-0 172 Chicoutimi (QMJHL)

Sean Josling RW Toronto, ON 03-22-1999 (22) 6-0 179 Wheeling (ECHL)

Cam Lee D Ferguson's Cove, NS 02-18-1997 (24) 6-0 186 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Jesse Lees D Calgary, AB 09-14-1995 (26) 6-0 185 Wheeling (ECHL)

Filip Lindberg G Espoo, FIN 01-31-1999 (22) 6-1 188 UMass (NCAA)

Dylan MacPherson D Redcliff, AB 04-27-1998 (23) 6-3 190 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Josh Maniscalco D Perkiomenville, PA 02-17-1999 (22) 6-2 205 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Tommy Nappier G St. Louis, MO 06-22-1998 (22) 6-3 220 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Chris Merisier-Ortiz D Boisbriand, QC 01-17-2001 (20) 5-11 181 Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Kyle Olson RW Calgary, AB 03-22-1999 (22) 5-11 180 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Craig Pantano G Bridgewater, MA 05-04-1995 (26) 6-1 170 South Carolina (ECHL)

Félix Paré RW Levis, QC 03-28-2000 (21) 6-2 213 Cape Breton (QMJHL)

Valtteri Puustinen RW Kuopio, FIN 08-08-1997 (27) 5-9 183 HPK (Liiga)

Will Reilly D Toronto, ON 07-23-1997 (24) 6-1 196 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Mitch Reinke D Hugo, MN 02-04-1996 (25) 5-11 181 Utica (AHL)

Félix Robert C Lambton, QC 07-24-1999 (22) 5-9 180 W-B/Scranton (AHL)

Brandon Saigeon C Grimsby, ON 06-14-1998 (23) 6-1 190 Utah (ECHL)

Adam Smith D Sharon, ON 11-6-1996 (24) 6-1 200 Wheeling (ECHL)

Charlie Spetz D Oak Ridge, NJ 09-12-1996 (25) 6-1 192 Wilkes Univ. (NCAA-III)

Alex Stevens D Plymouth, MN 02-27-1197 (24) 6-1 200 Penn State (NCAA)

Patrick Watling C Sault Ste. Marie, ON 09-26-1993 (28) 6-0 204 Wheeling (ECHL)

The Penguins will begin formal training camp practices today, Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Toyota SportsPlex, followed by three exhibition games. All practices during training camp are closed to the public.

