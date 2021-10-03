Predators Send 12 to the Admirals

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today the team has assigned forwards Grant Mismash and Patrick Harper, defenseman Marc Del Gaizo and goaltender Tomas Vomacka to the Admirals

The following players have also been released from their tryout agreements and will report to Milwaukee: Forwards Robert Carpenter, Joseph LaBate, Mitch McLain, Cole Schneider and Zach Solow; defensemen Xavier Bouchard and Jake McLaughlin; and goaltender Parker Gahagen.

The Admirals will begin their training camp this Tuesday, October 5th with practice at Panther Arena. The team will play two pre-season games, beginning Thursday, October 7th at 7 pm at home before kicking off the regular season host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm.

