Belleville Senators Announce 34-Player 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Senators have announced a 34-player roster for training camp, which runs from Sunday October 3, 2021, to Thursday October 14, 2021, at CAA Arena in Belleville. The Belleville Sens training camp roster includes five goaltenders, 12 defencemen and 17 forwards.

Players reported for physicals and orientation sessions on Sunday afternoon, with formal on-ice practices beginning on Monday morning. The roster features 20 players who took part in Ottawa's NHL training camp, as well as 13 players who suited up for Belleville during the shortened 2020-21 American Hockey League season.

A trio of players including Kole Sherwood, Pontus Aberg and Dillon Heatherington will join after clearing waivers on Monday morning, with other players to be added to the roster at the discretion of the NHL club in Ottawa.

Training camp will see players skate as one group to start on Monday, before splitting into two groups from Tuesday-to-Thursday, ahead of a pair of preseason games on October 8, 2021 (vs Laval) and October 10, 2021 (vs Toronto).

The Senators will begin the 2021-22 American Hockey League season on Friday October 15, 2021 in Laval, with the 2021 Home Opener presented by CAA South Central Ontario on Saturday October 16, 2021, also against the Rocket.

