Reign Announce Training Camp Roster

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced their 2021 training camp roster ahead of their first on-ice session Sunday afternoon at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo.

The roster features 32 total players, including 17 forwards, 10 defenders, and five goaltenders. Among the squad are 18 returners that suited up for Ontario during the 2021 season.

Five players on the Reign's initial roster are on tryouts, including returning defender Cameron Gaunce, who has agreed to terms on an AHL PTO contract. Rounding out the roster is forward Dallas Gerads, along with defensemen Frank Hora, Christian Kasastul and Bobby Russell.

Goaltenders (5) - Jacob Ingham, John Lethemon, Lukas Parik, Garret Sparks, Matt Villalta

Defensemen (10) - Kale Clague, Sean Durzi, Cameron Gaunce, Helge Grans, Frank Hora, Christian Kasastul, Jacob Moverare, Markus Phillips, Bobby Russell, Jordan Spence,

Forwards (17) - Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Brayden Burke, Jacob Doty, Aidan Dudas, Samuel Fagemo, Martin Frk, Dallas Gerads, Adam Johnson, Arthur Kaliyev, Brett Kemp, Rasmus Kupari, Tyler Madden, Nikita Pavlychev, Johan Sodergran, Brett Sutter, Alex Turcotte, TJ Tynan

Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

