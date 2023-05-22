Bears and FOX43 Partner to Televise Eastern Conference Finals vs. Rochester

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are chasing the Calder Cup, and thanks to the club's partnership with WPMT FOX43, and presenting sponsors Abel & Son Roofing and Siding, Members 1st, and Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau, fans can catch Hershey in the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Rochester Americans on local television.

The AHL's oldest rivalry will be renewed starting this week, and with a trip to the Calder Cup Finals on the line, FOX43 and the Bears have partnered to provide broadcast coverage of the club's best-of-seven series versus Rochester on FOX43 and Antenna TV.

Tickets to Hershey Bears home games are available online via Ticketmaster, but if fans cannot make a game, they can catch it on TV thanks to the partnership with FOX43.

The 2023 Eastern Conference Finals TV schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 23 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 2 - Thursday, May 25 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on FOX43

Game 3 - Saturday, May 27 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. on Antenna TV

Game 4 - Monday, May 29 at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. on FOX43

*Game 5 - Wednesday, May 31 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV

*Game 6 - Friday, June 2 at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. on Antenna TV

* Game 7 - Monday, June 5 vs. Rochester, 7 p.m. on Antenna TV * If Necessary

Dates and channels are subject to change

The Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, will team up with FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski on the call, while FOX43's Andrew Kalista and AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux will provide intermission analysis during home game broadcasts. All games will continue to be heard on the Bears Radio Network and via the Bears Mobile app as games will be simulcast. Games will also be available on the AHL's streaming video platform, AHLTV. All broadcasts will be produced by FOX43's Ed Albert. Home broadcasts will be co-produced with Great Save Productions.

Antenna TV may be found on WPMT 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88.

WPMT FOX43 is Central Pennsylvania's FOX station serving Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon, Pennsylvania, and surrounding areas. Owned by TEGNA Inc., FOX43 is the area's leader for local and national sports coverage. In addition to the Bears, the station carries the NFL on FOX, MLB on FOX, NASCAR on FOX as well as local high school football pregame show, The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy. FOX43 is also Central PA's official Philadelphia Eagles station carrying both preseason and regular season games.

