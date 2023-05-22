Games 1 and 2 of Eastern Conference Finals against Hershey to be Televised on MSG Network

May 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that MSG Network will carry WPMT Fox43's live broadcast of the first two games of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against the Hershey Bears, beginning with Game 1 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, May 23 at GIANT Center. Both matchups will start at 7:00 p.m.

Coverage will be available to everyone in the MSG Networks regional footprint, including all of New York State. Additionally, both games will also be available to authenticated subscribers of participating providers on "MSG GO," MSG Networks' live streaming and video on demand platform. Subscribers with a supported smartphone or tablet can download the free "MSG GO" app by visiting the App Store or the Google Play store. Viewers can also access the game by visiting www.MSGGo.com.

The games are also accessible on AHLTV or on The Fan Rochester, the exclusive home for all Amerks radio broadcasts, featuring the call of Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 37th season with the club. Stevens will be joined in the broadcast booth by Sabres studio host and guest color analyst Brian Duff for the duration of the series.

The best-of-seven series is set to get underway with Game 1 in Hershey on Tuesday, May 23 at GIANT Center. Rochester will host Games 3 and 4 on Saturday, May 27, and Monday, May 29 at The Blue Cross Arena, and if necessary, Game 6 on Friday, June 2. It marks the eighth postseason meeting between the American Hockey League's two storied franchises, which have combined for 17 Calder Cup championships in their respective histories.

Below is the full fourth-round schedule for the Eastern Conference Finals:

Game 1 | Tuesday, May 23 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 2 | Thursday, May 25 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

Game 3 | Saturday, May 27 - Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

Game 4 | Monday, May 29 - Hershey at Rochester | 6:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 5 | Wednesday, May 31 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*Game 6 | Friday, June 2 - Hershey at Rochester | 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena

*Game 7 | Monday, June 5 - Rochester at Hershey | 7:00 p.m. at GIANT Center

*if necessary

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference final are on sale now and start at $22. Fans are encouraged to buy early as prices will rise.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.