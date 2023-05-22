Admirals to Face Coachella Valley in Conference Finals

Milwaukee, WI - The American Hockey League announced the schedule for the Western Conference Finals which will pit the Admirals against the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-seven series beginning Thursday, May 25th at 7 pm in Palm Springs, CA.

The Admirals will host games three, four and if necessary five, on May 29th, June 1st, and June 3rd, respectively, at Panther Arena.

Western Conference Finals (best-of-7)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. C2-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 - Thu., May 25 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 9:00 CT

Game 2 - Sat., May 27 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 9:00 CT

Game 3 - Mon., May 29 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 6:00 CT

Game 4 - Thu., June 1 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 7:00 CT

*Game 5 - Sat., June 3 - Coachella Valley at Milwaukee, 6:00 CT

*Game 6 - Mon., June 5 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 9:00 CT

*Game 7 - Wed., June 7 - Milwaukee at Coachella Valley, 9:00 CT

*if necessary... All Times Central

This is the Admirals first visit to the Conference Finals since 2006 and their third since joining the AHL in 2001. Milwaukee won their previous two visits, topping Rochester in 2004 and Grand Rapids in 2006. Milwaukee won their only Calder Cup Title in 2004 and lost to Hersey in the Finals in 2006.

Coachella Valley is an new franchise to the AHL this season and is the primary affiliate of the Seattle Kracken. They finished the regular season with 103 points on a 48-17-5-2 record and were second in the Pacific Division. They defeated Tucson in the Division Semifinals and then topped Calgary in the Division Finals to advance to face the Ads.

Tickets for all three home games are on sale now at milwaukeeadmirals.com or by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550.

