Barracuda Sign Defenseman Roman Kinal

May 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed defenseman Roman Kinal to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kinal, 24, was signed by the Barracuda to a professional tryout (PTO) on Mar. 15 and would go on to appear in six games with San Jose. Prior to turning pro, he spent five years at University of Connecticut, skating in 35 games this past season with the Huskies, notching seven points (two goals, five assists), 42 penalty minutes and a minus-seven rating, while serving as the team's captain. During his college career, he dressed in 121 contests, totaling 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists), 88 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The left-shot blueliner sat out the 2019-20 season due to injury.

Prior to UConn, the six-foot-two, 190-pound native of Waterford, Mich., spent one season with the USHL'sDubuque Fighting Saints in 2017-18 and one year with the NAHL'sWichita Falls Wildcats in 2016-17.

