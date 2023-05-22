Bridgeport Islanders Announce Home Opener and Six Guaranteed Dates

May 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will host their 2023-24 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 21st at Total Mortgage Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

Guaranteed Home Dates

Saturday, Oct. 21st

Wednesday, Dec. 27th

Saturday, Jan. 6th

Saturday, Jan. 27th

Sunday, Feb. 17th

Saturday, Mar. 30th

Opponents for these six games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 88th season is released. While individual game tickets to each of these contests will also be available this summer, Flex Ticket Plans are on sale now!

Flexible Ticket Plans offer hockey enthusiasts as well as more casual fans the freedom to choose any number of seats to any number of games that best suit their preferences. With the option to purchase either a 10-pack or 20-pack of undated ticket vouchers, fans can tailor any experience to fit their schedule, whether it's a thrilling rivalry, a popular theme night, or just a must-see game.

As a special offer, fans who lock in their flex plans before Jun. 1st will receive two (2) additional complementary tickets to Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21st.

Pricing for Flexible Ticket Plans starts at just $18 per ticket, making it an accessible option for fans of all ages and budgets. Click here or call 203-579-5230 to reserve your plan for the 2023-24 season.

To secure preferred seating and choose games, fans can reach out to their dedicated personal account representative, with the opportunity to choose from the best available seats at the time.

