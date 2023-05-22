Barracuda Sign Forward Anthony Vincent

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and general manager Joe Will announced today that the team has signed forward Anthony Vincent to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vincent, 25, was signed by the Barracuda to a professional tryout (PTO) on Mar. 11 and would go on to appear in 14 games with San Jose, collecting a pair of assists. Prior to turning pro, he skated in 36 games last year with the Long Island University Sharks, collecting 37 points (17 goals, 20 assists), 78 penalty minutes and an even rating, and was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award candidate. Prior to the 2022-23 season, he spent four years at Holy Cross, appearing in 101 games, totaling 49 points (17 goals, 32 assists), 109 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating.

Before his collegiate career, the six-foot, 190-pound native of Darien, Conn., spent two years with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs.

