Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

December 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - For the second straight week, the Orlando Solar Bears won two of the three games on their schedule, and have been victorious in four of their last five games.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 28 vs Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 29 vs. Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, December 30 at Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 10-12-4-1 (.463)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 2-1-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 5-4-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 11th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 19 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 8 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristin Langan, Michael Brodzinski - 14 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 60 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis, Tyson Feist - +7

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, December 21 at Florida: 5-3 L

The Solar Bears once again traveled to Estero playing their third game against their rival in a span of seven days. Ross Olsson gave the Solar Bears a 3-2 lead in the opening minute of the period, but the Everblades battled back to take a late 4-3 lead on a power play goal. Orlando pulled the goalie to try and tie, but to no avail. The Everblades filled the empty net and took a 5-3 victory. Tyson Feist scored his first professional goal for the Solar Bears in the defeat. Brad Barone made 36 saves and Tyler Bird picked up two assists.

Thursday, December 22 vs Jacksonville: 3-2 W OT

The Solar Bears last triumph at Amway Center came in overtime and they would need the extra time to pick up two points Thursday night against Jacksonville. Grant Mismash got the Solar Bears started just 1:56 into the first period on his first goal in an Orlando uniform. Jacksonville tied the game on a power play midway through the first period. After the Icemen took a second period lead, it was Hunter Fejes, who was playing in his first game of the season after beating Hodgkin's Lymphoma, set up Brayden Guy for the game-tying goal. In overtime, the Solar Bears cashed in on a four-on-three power play chance when Jaydon Dureau set up Tristin Langan for the game-winning goal. Jimmy Poreda earned his first win in a Solar Bears uniform.

Friday, December 23 at Savannah: 3-1 W

Behind a new season-high 46 shots on goal, the Solar Bears outlasted the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Friday night, skating to a 3-1 win. The Ghost Pirates struck first on a power play goal from defenseman Tristan Thompson in the first period. Despite putting 36 shots on goal through two periods, the Ghost Pirates held their one-goal lead into the third period thanks to the goaltending of Isiah Saville. Finally the Solar Bears broke through for two goals in a span of 3:22 on goals from Mathieu Foget and Tyson Feist. Tyler Bird added an empty net goal. Rookie defenseman Tyson Feist notched his first professional multi-point game with a goal and an assist.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce details of their first 'Underwear Toss Game' on Thursday, December 29 when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades at AdventHealth Rink at the Amway Center.

Fans are encouraged to bring NEW and unused packages of underwear, boxers, socks, and undershirts to the game on December 29. When the Solar Bears score their first goal of the game, fans attending may throw the undergarments on the ice, just like the Teddy Bear Toss. The underwear will be collected and donated to Pathlight home and Coalition for the Homeless.

BITES:

Rookie defenseman Tyson Feist earned his first professional multi-point game in Friday's 3-1 win over Savannah (1g-1a)

Tristin Langan is now the ECHL franchise leader in overtime goals with four in a Solar Bears uniform, passing Mickey Lang (2013-15)

Hunter Fejes returned to action Thursday night for his first game of the 2022-23 season after his battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Fejes tallied an assist on the game-tying goal scored by Brayden Guy.

The Solar Bears put a season-high 46 shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 win over Savannah eclipsing their previous season-high of 42.

The Solar Bears handed the Jacksonville Icemen their first defeat in overtime or shootout this season Thursday night in a 3-2 overtime win. The Icemen were previously 6-0 in games decided in overtime / shootout.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 9 GP, 1-7-1, .875%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 21 GP, 9-9-2, .916%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 35 GP, 9g-12a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 18 GP, 10-5-1, .884%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild - 14 GP, 0g-4a

