Thunder Weekly, December 26

WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder returned home from a five-game road trip last week to host Rapid City for three. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, December 21

Rapid City at Wichita, 6-3 W

Thursday, December 22

Rapid City at Wichita, 5-1 W

Friday, December 23

Rapid City at Wichita, 7-4 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, December 28

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

Friday, December 30

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, December 31

Wichita at Allen, 6:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 11-3-1-0

AWAY: 5-6-1-0

OVERALL: 16-9-2-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Streak: 4-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 34 points, .630 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 16

Assists: Jay Dickman, Michal Stinil, 16

Points: Brayden Watts, 32

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +13

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 47

ON FIRE - Michal Stinil had another outstanding week for the Thunder. He finished with nine points (2g, 7a), including four helpers on Friday night. He has two or more points in nine of his last 11 games. The Decin, Czech Republic native set a new career-high with 31 points in just 22 games. Stinil is tied for second in the league with 12 power play assists and leads the league in power play points with 16.

WATTAGE - Brayden Watts extended his point-streak to six games last week. He recorded five goals in his last four games and finished with five points against Rapid City (4g, 1a). Watts is third in the league in scoring with 32 points and tied for the league-lead with 16 goals.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston added four points last week and extended his point-streak to 10 games. Since November 27, he has amassed 13 points (7g, 6a). The Ohio State product is fourth on the team with 19 points (9g, 10a).

EXTENDED - Jay Dickman and Jake Wahlin each extended their point-streaks to four games last week. Dickman recorded a goal and an assist in back-to-back games and tallied six points over his streak (2g, 4a). Wahlin has six points over that four-game stretch (3g, 3a).

BOOTS - Evan Buitenhuis earned two more wins last week. He is second in minutes played (1,079) and second in saves (602).

POWERING UP - The Thunder had a season-high four power play goals on Friday night. Wichita is first in the league on the power play at home (29%). The Thunder went 7-for-16 last week against the Rush, good for a 43.8% clip.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is tied for eighth in assists (19)...Dylan MacPherson is tied for fifth in goals for a defenseman (5)...Cole MacDonald is tied for 17th in plus/minus (+13)...Mark Liwiski is fifth for rookies with 47 penalty minutes...Wichita is 11-1-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-2 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-6-2 when being outshot by its opponent...

