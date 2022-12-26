Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 10

Worcester Railers forward Jimmy Lambert

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-0 for the tenth week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Trois-Rivières Lions and lost 2-1 on Wednesday night, and lost to the Adirondack Thunder 7-0 on Friday evening.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Trois-Rivières Lions | 2-1L

Collin Adams (1-0-1) scored the first goal of the game for the Railers off his own rebound assisted by Bobby Butler (0-1-1). Ryan Francis (1-0-1) scored the first goal for the Lions in the second period thanks to an assist from Lions captain Cedric Montminy (0-1-1). The Lions scored again minutes later when Nicolas Guay (0-1-1) took a shot at Tikkanen, and it rebounded to William Leblanc (1-0-1) right in front of the net who scored and won the game for Trois-Rivières, 2-1.

Friday, Dec. 23 at Adirondack Thunder | 7-0 L

A former Railer got things going in the first period as Grant Jozefek (1-0-1) tipped a shot in front on the power play to beat Henrik Tikkanen in net for Worcester and make it 1-0 Thunder as the teams headed into the first intermission. Isaac Poulter in net for Adirondack and Tikkanen in net for Worcester each stood tall in the second, with neither team conceding a goal. This was just the second time all season Worcester had been held scoreless through two. Adirondack then opened the floodgates in the third, with goals coming from Ryan Smith (1-1-2), Xavier Parent (3-1-4), and Sebastian Vidmar (2-0-2) to make it 7-0 Adirondack by the game's end.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Maine Mariners| 1:00 p.m. EST

Friday, Dec. 30 at Adirondack Thunder | 7:00 p.m. EST

Saturday, Dec. 31 vs. Maine Mariners | 5:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, January 1 at Maine Mariners | 3:00 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Brent Beaudoin played in his 90th career ECHL game on Friday at Adirondack

Phil Beaulieu played in his 125th ECHL game on Friday at Adirondack.

Jeff Solow played in his 50th career professional game on Wednesday at Trois-Rivières.

Collin Adams currently leads the Railers in multi-point games with seven.

Blake Christensen (1-6-7) & Liam Coughlin (1-6-7) are tied for the team lead in power play points at seven.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 18-9-1-0 on the season.

The Railers are 14-0-0-0 when leading after two periods.

Worcester is 16-0-1-0 when scoring 4+ goals.

When scoring a power play goal, Worcester is 13-2-0-0.

The Railers are 11-1-0-0 when they limit their opponents to 2 goals or fewer.

