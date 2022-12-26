Americans Weekly
December 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), split a two-game series with the Tulsa Oilers last weekend losing on Thursday night 3-2, and winning on Friday 5-2. The Americans face the Wichita Thunder three times this week as they begin the post-Christmas schedule.
Last Week's Record: 1-1-0
Overall record: 8-15-1-0 (7th in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Thursday, December 22, Allen 2 at Tulsa 3 Final
Friday, December 23, Allen 5 at Tulsa 2 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, December 28th @ Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: Intrust Bank Arena
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, December 30th vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 7:05 pm CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, December 31st vs. Wichita Thunder
Time: 6:05 pm CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (15) Jack Combs
Assists - (17) Hank Crone
Points - (30) Hank Crone
Power Play Goals - (4) Jack Combs and two others
Power Play Assists - (9) Hank Crone
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and one other
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Joe Widmar
Game Winning Goals - (4) Jack Combs
First Goal - (3) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (54) Jackson Leppard
Plus/Minus - (+2) Chad Butcher
Shots on Goal - (74) Hank Crone
Save Percentage - (0.943) Kevin Mandolese
Goalie Wins - (5) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (2.20) Kevin Mandolese
Americans Notables:
Jack Combs is tied for second overall in the league with 15 goals.
Hank Crone is fifth overall in scoring with 30 points.
Luke Peressini is perfect in shootouts this season (3-for-3).
Hank Crone leads the ECHL in Rookie Scoring with 30 points.
Hank Crone is tied for second in Rookie Goals with 13.
Hank Crone leads all rookies with 13 power play points.
Liam Finlay is 4th overall in shooting percentage by a rookie at 23.9 %.
Allen is third overall in the league averaging 16.58 penalty minutes per game.
Allen is 1-1 in overtime this season, and 1-0 in shootouts.
Americans Practice/Game Schedule:
Monday, December 26th: off
Tuesday, December 27th: Travel to Wichita
Wednesday, December 28th: 11:15 am CST
Allen at Wichita, 7:05 pm CST
Thursday, December 29th: off
Friday, December 30h: 10:00 am CST
Wichita at Allen, 7:05 pm CST
Saturday, December 31st 10:00 am CST
Wichita at Allen, 6:05 pm CST
