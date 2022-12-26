Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), split a two-game series with the Tulsa Oilers last weekend losing on Thursday night 3-2, and winning on Friday 5-2. The Americans face the Wichita Thunder three times this week as they begin the post-Christmas schedule.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 8-15-1-0 (7th in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Thursday, December 22, Allen 2 at Tulsa 3 Final

Friday, December 23, Allen 5 at Tulsa 2 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, December 28th @ Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: Intrust Bank Arena

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, December 30th vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, December 31st vs. Wichita Thunder

Time: 6:05 pm CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (15) Jack Combs

Assists - (17) Hank Crone

Points - (30) Hank Crone

Power Play Goals - (4) Jack Combs and two others

Power Play Assists - (9) Hank Crone

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and one other

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Joe Widmar

Game Winning Goals - (4) Jack Combs

First Goal - (3) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (2) Jack Combs and Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (54) Jackson Leppard

Plus/Minus - (+2) Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (74) Hank Crone

Save Percentage - (0.943) Kevin Mandolese

Goalie Wins - (5) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.20) Kevin Mandolese

Americans Notables:

Jack Combs is tied for second overall in the league with 15 goals.

Hank Crone is fifth overall in scoring with 30 points.

Luke Peressini is perfect in shootouts this season (3-for-3).

Hank Crone leads the ECHL in Rookie Scoring with 30 points.

Hank Crone is tied for second in Rookie Goals with 13.

Hank Crone leads all rookies with 13 power play points.

Liam Finlay is 4th overall in shooting percentage by a rookie at 23.9 %.

Allen is third overall in the league averaging 16.58 penalty minutes per game.

Allen is 1-1 in overtime this season, and 1-0 in shootouts.

Americans Practice/Game Schedule:

Monday, December 26th: off

Tuesday, December 27th: Travel to Wichita

Wednesday, December 28th: 11:15 am CST

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 pm CST

Thursday, December 29th: off

Friday, December 30h: 10:00 am CST

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 pm CST

Saturday, December 31st 10:00 am CST

Wichita at Allen, 6:05 pm CST

