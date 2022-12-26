Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Norfolk for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A display from the Hockey Hall of Fame, including the Conn Smythe Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy, will be displayed at All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Rivers Casino Portsmouth, on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at the Waterside District in downtown Norfolk.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has twice been awarded to ECHL alums with Boston's Tim Thomas receiving the trophy in 2011 and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick in 2012. Additionally, Duncan Keith who played for the Admirals in the American Hockey League from 2003-05, received the trophy with Chicago in 2015.

The Hart Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the most valuable player in the National Hockey League, as voted by the members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be present at Fan Fest including: Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game; ECHL All-Star History and ECHL Early Years.

Fan Fest is open to the public, with tickets for the exclusive Hockey Hall of Fame exhibits and displays available for purchase HERE.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.

