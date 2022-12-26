ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 26, 2022:

Toledo:

Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Chays Ruddy, D added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Wright, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.