ECHL Transactions - December 26
December 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 26, 2022:
Toledo:
Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Chays Ruddy, D added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete Spencer Wright, G released as EBUG
Check out the ECHL Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - December 26 - ECHL
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 10 - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Weekly, December 26 - Wichita Thunder
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Norfolk for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - Norfolk Admirals
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Hockey Hall of Fame Display Coming to Norfolk for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Festivities - ECHL
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Split Pair Last Week - Ready for Road, Star Wars & NYE Home Affairs - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.