Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



ECHL

ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release


Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 26, 2022:

Toledo:

Add Sebastian Cossa, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Chays Ruddy, D added to active roster (claimed from Cincinnati)

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Spencer Wright, G released as EBUG

Check out the ECHL Statistics

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

ECHL Stories from December 26, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central