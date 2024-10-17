Bay FC Defender Alyssa Malonson Named to U.S. Women's National Team Training Camp Roster for October Friendlies

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC defender Alyssa Malonson has been named to the U.S. Women's National Team training camp roster for friendly matches against Iceland and Argentina during the October FIFA window, spanning Oct. 21-30. This marks the first time Malonson has earned a call-up to the senior national team.

The Spring, Texas native played for the U.S. at the U-15 level and most recently competed with the U-23s in 2019 and 2022. In 2019, she played in friendly matches against Sweden, France, and Italy in La Manga, Spain. Malonson, who is in her first season with Bay FC, has appeared in 20 games, earning 14 starts while logging 1,216 minutes, all career highs.

The USWNT will play three matches in the window, starting with a contest against Iceland on Oct. 24; kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, with a national television broadcast on TBS. The two teams will square off for a second time on Oct. 27 at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tenn., at 2:30 p.m. (Pacific) on TNT and TruTV. The third and final game is against Argentina on Oct. 30 at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Ky.; kickoff is 4 p.m. (Pacific), with broadcasts available on TNT and TruTV. All three matches will also be available on HBO MAX, Universo and Peacock.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.