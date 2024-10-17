Orlando Pride, Summer Yates Exercise Mutual Option for 2026 Season

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride and Summer Yates have agreed to exercise the forward's mutual option for the 2026 season, it was announced today.

In 2024, Yates has scored five goals and recorded one assist while playing in all but one match for the Pride. Three of her five goals have served as game-winners, with the first coming at home against the San Diego Wave and the second being a finish from the penalty spot on the road against the Washington Spirit. The third game-winning goal for Yates was the lone goal in a 1-0 victory for the Pride over the Houston Dash, a match in which the Pride set an NWSL Record for the longest unbeaten streak in league history.

Yates was drafted No. 39 overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft by the Pride and has appeared in 42 matches, scoring five goals and totaling three assists across all competitions in her NWSL career. The midfielder made her professional debut on March 26, coming on as a second-half substitute for Marta in the Pride's 2023 season opener.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride and forward Summer Yates exercise mutual option for 2026 season.

