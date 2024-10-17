Levine Leichtman Family Office Completes Purchase of San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - The Levine Leichtman Family Office completed the acquisition of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club from its previous owner, Ron Burkle. Lauren Leichtman will serve as the club's new NWSL Governor, while Zachary Leichtman-Levine will serve as the new NWSL Alternate Governor.

"We are incredibly proud to take ownership of San Diego Wave FC," said Lauren Leichtman. "This team has made a significant impact on women's soccer and has become an integral part of the San Diego community. We are thrilled to join this extraordinary journey and build upon the incredible foundation laid by Ron Burkle. Our commitment to the club will extend beyond the field as we pursue the construction of a new state-of-the-art training facility while also supporting local youth development and community programs. Our mission is to create an unparalleled experience for fans, players, and staff, further cementing the Wave's position as the premier women's soccer club."

Lauren Leichtman and Arthur Levine are the founders of Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, a global private equity firm that has managed approximately $15 billion of institutional capital since inception. The Wave was acquired through Lauren and Arthur's family office, from which they continue to oversee a diversified investment portfolio of assets. In addition to being accomplished business professionals, Lauren and Arthur are also passionate advocates of women's sports. For over two decades, the Leichtman-Levine family has been a cornerstone of support for UCLA women's athletics, championing numerous sports programs at the university. Their philanthropic efforts, through the Lauren B. Leichtman & Arthur E. Levine Family Foundation, also extend to underserved communities in the areas of education, women's health, the arts, and space exploration.

Ron Burkle, who founded the Wave in 2021, was instrumental in bringing the NWSL to San Diego. The Wave experienced immediate success after joining the league, breaking multiple attendance records and delivering unprecedented results on the field. The Wave became the only expansion team in NWSL history to make the playoffs in its inaugural season and went on to win the 2023 NWSL Shield in its second season.

"What we have accomplished with the Wave has been remarkable, not only for the club but for the league and the entire community" said Burkle. "I'm incredibly proud of how far the club has come and want to thank Jill, her staff, and the players for their hard work and passion. As the club moves forward, I know that Arthur, Lauren, Zac and Sabrina will continue its growth with the same standard San Diego has come to expect. I look forward to supporting its ongoing success alongside the passionate fans."

The Levine Leichtman Family Office has also added numerous strategic partners to the ownership group of the San Diego Wave FC. "We are excited to welcome a talented group of investors to join us in this journey with the Wave," said Lauren Leichtman. "These new partners, many of whom are established business and philanthropic leaders in San Diego, bring a wealth of experience, passion, and diverse perspectives that will only strengthen the club and enhance our ability to achieve even greater success. Together, we are committed to not only winning on the field but also fostering meaningful connections within the San Diego community. This club has always been a trailblazer, and we believe this strengthens our commitment to excellence, inclusion, and continued growth."

The Levine Leichtman Family Office was advised by Inner Circle Sports and Hogan Lovells, and Ron Burkle was advised by Loeb & Loeb.

