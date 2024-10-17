Houston Dash Close Two-Game Road Trip in Seattle

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a two-game road trip on Friday, Oct. 18 as they face Seattle Reign FC at 9 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on Prime Video.

The Dash opened the road trip with a 2-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC on Sunday evening at Snapdragon Stadium. Katy, Texas native Barbara Olivieri scored her second goal of the season to give Houston the lead in the first half. The Texas A&M product tallied an assist in the second half after she won the ball near midfield. Olivieri played the ball toward the back post for an oncoming Ramona Bachmann to secure three points away from home. Defensively, Jane Campbell tallied three saves and currently leads the league in that category with 100 saves. She needs three saves over the next two games to set a new single season record for saves.

Off the field, Campbell is Houston's nominee for the Lauren Holiday Community Impact Award. The Dash captain is highlighting the incredible work done by the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston. For more information about their impact and to vote for Campbell, click HERE.

Houston defeated Seattle 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium on Sept. 21 with a goal from forward Yuki Nagasato. That was Houston's seventh shutout of the season and the first regular-season victory for interim head coach Ricky Clarke. Following Sunday's victory in San Diego, Clarke has four victories across all competitions since he took the helm earlier this summer.

Seattle lost 3-0 to Utah Royals FC on Sunday afternoon and that defeat led to their elimination from the postseason. The team enters Friday's game with a five-game losing streak that began on Sept. 16 following a 2-0 loss to Gotham FC. Seattle was a contender for one of the postseason berths following an impressive run after the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The Reign returned to league play with three consecutive victories over Angel City FC, Racing Louisville and the North Carolina Courage. Two of those teams have secured a playoff berth and Angel City is still in contention for a playoff spot.

Bethany Belcer, Veronica Latsko and Ji So-yun lead the Seattle offense and combine for 11 goals this season. So-yun and Jessica Fishlock currently lead the team in assists with three assists each. Defensively, Claudia Dickey has earned the bulk of the minutes in goal for Seattle. She has tallied 20 saves in the last five games. She has three clean sheets in 16 appearances this season.

The Dash returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Nov. 12 to host Bay FC for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon. Tickets for that match are available.

