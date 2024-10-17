Kansas City Current Midfielder Desiree Scott Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer Following 2024 Season

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Desiree Scott announced her retirement from professional soccer Thursday morning, capping a legendary 18-year career. Scott, a National Women's Soccer League veteran and Canadian soccer legend, will retire following the 2024 season. The Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada native spent seven professional seasons in Kansas City and has been with the Current since the club debuted in 2021.

"Deciding to retire has been a decision that has been in the making for some time," said Scott. "I love this game so much and it has been my life and something I've committed to whole heartedly for over 20 years! It has been a joy to play this sport for as long as I have and although bittersweet, I also know that the timing for me to move on to my next chapter is absolutely right for me!

"To go out on my own terms feels good. I am so proud of all I have accomplished and am excited for what is to come next! This game will forever have my heart and I will always be close to it - but for now this is where my story ends in the NWSL and all I can say is a great big thank you! It's been an unforgettable journey!"

"Desiree Scott is one of the smartest soccer players I have had the pleasure to work with," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "More than that, she is possibly the most genuine person I have ever met. She has a true love for the game and everyone around her. On the field she will lift up her teammates, while destroying any possible attacks from the opponent, all with the biggest and brightest smile in the stadium."

Scott's accolades are immense, both for club and country. She has played more than 10,000 career minutes in her 10 NWSL seasons, a mark she reached with the Current on Aug. 7, 2022. At the time, Scott was the second Canadian in NWSL history to reach the threshold. With Canada, Scott has been on three FIFA Women's World Cup Squads (2011, 2015, 2019) and is a three-time Olympic medalist. Scott featured in Canada's Bronze Medal winning squads in 2012 and 2016, and helped Canada bring home a Gold Medal.

Nicknamed "The Destroyer," Scott began representing Canada in 2003 at the U-16 level and represented Canada at the 2006 FIFA U-20 World Cup. That same year, Scott began her professional career with Vancouver Whitecaps FC and featured in five matches for a Whitecaps squad that took home a W-League Championship. As her professional career began to take shape, Scott was also in the midst of an impressive five-year career playing Canadian Interuniversity Sport soccer for the University of Manitoba. She spent five years at the university level, being named team MVP three times and was named the 2009-2010 Bison Sports Female Athlete of the Year.

Scott broke through for her senior debut with the Canadian National Team in 2010 before eventually being named to Canada's roster for the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup in Germany. Her final year with the Whitecaps came in 2012, a year in which she had a standout performance for Canada at the 2012 London Olympics. In Canada's Bronze Medal match, Scott ascended to legendary status in her home country by clearing a ball off the line to keep the match knotted at zero. Canada ultimately took home the Bronze Medal thanks in large part to Scott's contributions.

In 2013, Scott joined the NWSL as part of the NWSL Player Allocation, where she was assigned to FC Kansas City (FCKC). Scott featured as a starter in the first ever NWSL match, held on April 13, 2013 at Shawnee Mission District Stadium between FCKC and the Portland Thorns. After featuring in FCKC's inaugural season, Scott moved to English side Notts County before returning to Kansas City in 2016. Scott remained in Kansas City for FCKC's final two seasons. Scott made over 50 appearances in total for FCKC and is one of 19 remaining players who played in the NWSL's debut season.

Scott then transferred to the Utah Royals following the 2017 season, and she spent the next two seasons with the club before its assets were transferred back to Kansas City ahead of the 2021 season. Scott is a founding member of the Current and is one of three remaining players from the Current's original roster. Scott also achieved new heights for Canada during the Current's inaugural season at the 2021 Olympic Games, as she helped lead her country to its first ever international triumph with a first-ever Gold Medal for Canada.

With the Current, Scott has been along for the ride for every step of the club's ascent - from a squad still looking for a permanent identity in 2021 to playing in the first purpose-built stadium in the world for a women's professional sports team in 2024. Scott was the team captain and midfield anchor for a 2022 Kansas City Current squad that completed one of the greatest single-season turnarounds in NWSL history. In 2022, the Current became the first team in NWSL history to reach the NWSL Championship after finishing in last place the season prior.

Scott missed the entire 2023 season due to injury but overcame the setback and returned to the field for Kansas City on March 30, 2024 against Angel City FC. Scott has made 53 total appearances for the Current and has played in nine NWSL regular season matches in 2024.

Off the field, Scott was formally invested in the Order of Manitoba, which honors Manitobans who have demonstrated excellence and achievement, on Feb. 22, 2023, in recognition of her exemplary professional career for both Club and Country. Scott was also inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame in 2019 and won the inaugural NWSL Ally Award in 2021. Entering Saturday, Scott has played 311 career matches at the international and club level.

The Current will celebrate Scott's transcendent career and impact on Saturday, in the club's final regular season home match against the San Diego Wave. The Current will offer plenty of opportunities to cheer on and celebrate her incredible career. Fans entering the gates will receive a Pink Headband, presented by Pepsi, giving everyone the chance to wear it in true Desi "The Destroyer" style. Following the match, the Current encourages all fans to remain in their seat for a special ceremony honoring Scott and hear from Kansas City's favorite Canadian herself.

