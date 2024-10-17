Racing Louisville Rookie Emma Sears Earns First U.S. National Team Call-Up

October 17, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears

(Racing Louisville FC) Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears(Racing Louisville FC)

Racing Louisville rookie forward Emma Sears has received her first call-up to the U.S. Women's National Team ahead of the gold medal-winning squad's game in Louisville.

U.S. coach Emma Hayes on Thursday announced the full 26-player squad for the three games in the upcoming international window, which culminates with the 7 p.m., Oct. 30, match at Lynn Family Stadium, the first USWNT game in Louisville in 20 years. Twenty-three of the 26 players will be available to play in the Louisville match, which will include a pregame recognition of Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle reaching 100 appearances with the team. U.S. stars Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Emily Fox, a former Racing player, also made the team's roster.

"There's no doubt that the summer was brilliant, and we want to make these three games about celebrating some amazing accomplishments and players, but at the same time, we can't rest on any laurels," said Hayes, who led the U.S. to gold at the Summer Olympics, her first major tournament coaching the team. "Our focus is forward, our focus is on our process, and we want to keep chasing new heights. I love that we get to see most of our Olympic team again after a few months, but I also love getting to work with some newer players and evaluate how they perform in our environment. Every 90 minutes of an international match is full of learning, for me and the players, and we're looking forward to three great games for our fans to end our home schedule before we go to Europe in November."

Sears, 22, will depart Louisville on Sunday to join the U.S. team following Racing Louisville's Saturday night home finale against the Portland Thorns, a match critical to Racing's playoff hopes. An Ohio State graduate, Sears just set Racing's rookie goal scoring record by notching her fifth goal of the campaign this past Sunday in Washington. Sears is the fourth Racing Louisville to receive a U.S. Women's National Team call-up while with the club, joining teammate Savannah DeMelo and former players Emily Fox and Jaelin Howell. Current Racing midfielder Taylor Flint and forward Bethany Balcer made appearances with the national team while with their former clubs.

In 24 games with Racing, Sears has five goals and one assist, ranking fourth among NWSL rookies in goal contributions. She ranks in the top 20 in goal- and shot-creating actions and in the top 10 in dribbles into the box, touches in the box, progressive dribbles and dribbles into the attacking third. One of the fastest players in the NWSL, Sears has scored or created several sensational goals, twice claiming NWSL Goal of the Week honors.

The U.S. plays Iceland on Oct. 24 in Austin, Texas, and Oct. 27 in Nashville before hosting Argentina in Louisville. The match in Austin kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be showed on TBS, Max, Universo and Peacock. The Nashville game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will be carried on TNT, truTV, Max, Universo and Peacock - the same broadcast options for the Louisville contest.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster (Club; Appearances/Goals) - October 2024

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 8), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 19), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 112)

DEFENDERS (9): Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 57/1), Eva Gaetino (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 0/0), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 40/0), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 56/0), Hailie Mace (Kansas City Current; 8/0), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 0/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 15/2), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 99/2)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 18/1), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 24/1), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 156/35), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 106/24), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 4/2), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 27/3)

FORWARDS (7): Yazmeen Ryan (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 0/0), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 16/7), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 56/23), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 100/38), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 9/0), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 71/19)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.