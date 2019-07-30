Barth Breaks Two Records, Rox Fall to Bucks

St. Cloud, MN- Jordan Barth (Augustana) broke the Rox single-season records for hits and runs, but St. Cloud (37-22) dropped the series opener to Waterloo (30-31) by a score of 2-1. The Rox have won 14 of their last 18 games.

Down 2-0 in the seventh inning, Barth crushed a solo home run to left field and cut the deficit to one run. It was this hit that broke two records for Barth.

In the ninth inning, Gus Steiger (South Dakota State) hit an infield single but was stranded on second base to end the game.

Despite the loss, The Rox outhit the Bucks 8-6.

Northwoods League All-Star Garett Delano (Brown) made his first start of the season, tossing six innings and giving up one run. Hance Smith (California-Berkeley), Riley Ahern (St. Cloud State) and Justin Wick (Creighton) each pitched one inning out of the bullpen.

St. Cloud is home on Wednesday, July 31st against the Waterloo Bucks at 7:05 p.m. It's Rox Puzzle Giveaway, presented by Rengel Printing to the first 250 fans. It's also Hometown Heroes Night presented by Capital One as five veterans will be honored.

