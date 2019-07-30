Kingfish Fall to Jackrabbits
July 30, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (13-13) fell to the Kokomo Jackrabbits (10-16) by a final score of 13-4 on Tuesday night at Historic Simmons Field.
Mitchell Buban (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning to give the Kingfish an early edge. Four consecutive walks led to another run before Ethan Owens nearly hit a grand slam on a ball that was caught at the left field fence for sacrifice fly that put Kenosha up 3-0.
Larson Fontenot (Northwestern State) stole home on a double steal to cut Kokomo's deficit to 3-1 in the second inning.
Mike Jarvis (San Diego State) led off the third inning with Kenosha's second solo home run of the game to give the Kingfish a 4-1 lead.
Mike Jarvis went 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI on Tuesday.
Austin Elder (California State-Northridge) slapped a ball over the right field fence in the sixth inning. Fontenot singled and scored on a wild pitch. Andrew Labowski (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) scored the game tying run on an error. Logan Jarvis (Belmont) put Kokomo on top 6-4 with a two-RBI single.
Labowski knocked in two more Jackrabbits runs in the seventh inning on a double into the right field corner. Labowski came around to score on a wild pitch. Michael Cleary (Dayton) dumped an RBI single into right field to extend Kokomo's lead to 10-4.
Elder plated Logan Jarvis in the eighth inning with an RBI groundout to make the score 11-4.
Logan Jarvis went 3-for-5 with a run and two RBI on the night.
Kokomo added two more runs on bases loaded walks in the ninth inning to take a 13-4 advantage.
Aaron Husson (Maryland-Baltimore County) collected the win for Kokomo. Tanner Fallon (Loras) suffered the loss for Kenosha.
The Kingfish and Jackrabbits will face off again on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CT at Historic Simmons Field.
