Errors Plague Booyah on Road

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Green Bay Booyah couldn't overcome the mistakes they made on the defensive end on Tuesday night as they fell 4-2 to the Rafters.

Green Bay hopped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning when Matt Morgan picked up his first RBI on the season off of a sacrifice fly to center field that scored Blaise Maris. Morgan's first RBI of the year gave the Booyah a 1-0 lead, which they only held until the Rafters came to bat in the bottom of the second.

Wisconsin Rapids scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-1 lead, which is what the scored remained until the top of the sixth. In the sixth, Jacob Buchberger led off the inning by doubling off the right field wall. Following a Brady West single which put runners on the corners, Maris stepped in for the third time of the day. In his third at bat, Maris lifted a ball into deep center which scored Buchberger to tie the game at two.

In the end, Wisconsin Rapids went on to score two more run in the bottom of the sixth which propelled them to victory. Defensively, Green Bay made two errors which resulted in three Rafters runs scoring in the game. At the plate, Cooper Morrison led the way by going 2-4, and Buchberger, West, Maris, and Nick Kreutzer all went 1-4.

On the mound, Victor Santana was handed the loss after going 5.2 innings and giving up four runs, two of which were earned. Santana's loss was his first of the season, and puts him at a 1-1 record overall. Out of the bullpen, Chandler Ingram and Nick Riggle combined for 2.1 scoreless innings, and three strikeouts.

Green Bay hosts Wisconsin Rapids tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. with a chance to get revenge on the Rafters. Dalton Wiggins makes his third start of the season as the Booyah look to get back to two games behind Wisconsin Rapids.

