Barnstormers Win Road Trip Opener

Andretty Cordero and Trayvon Robinson slugged home runs on Tuesday evening to back a stellar start from Brandyn Sittinger as the Lancaster Barnstormers defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds, 8-3, in the opener of a three-game series at GoMart Ballpark.

While the long balls stretched the lead, it was sloppy defense on Charleston's part that got the Barnstormers underway. In the top of the first, Shawon Dunston, Jr. beat out a slow roller up the first base line, and Melvin Mercedes snuck a grounder through the right side. Cordero stroked a grounder to the hole at shortstop which was bobbled by Luis Atiles to load the bases. Kelly Dugan walked to force home one run. Ariel Sandoval produced a second with a sacrifice fly, and Trayvon Robinson pushed a third across with a force play grounder.

Lancaster would make it 5-0 in the third. Cordero led off with a home run down the left field line off Derrick Adams (0-2). Dugan followed with a double into the right field corner then scored on a pair of wild pitches.

Sittinger (1-2) retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced before Montrell Marshall slugged a home run to right center to cut the lead to 5-1. Robinson and Bobby Bradley exchanged homers over the next two innings.

The Lancaster starter worked six innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He walked one and struck out eight in recording his first win of the season.

Melvin Mercedes singled home Trace Loehr in the eighth for the club's final run.

Lancaster will send lefty Jared Lakind (0-2) to the hill on Wednesday morning against left-hander Kit Scheetz (1-1). The game will be carried on Flosports.tv beginning at 10:30.

NOTES: Lancaster pitching fanned a season high 14 with Bret Clarke and Tyler LaPorte fanning three each at the end of the game...Ariel Sandoval needed until the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to nine...Mercedes has hit safely in seven in a row.

