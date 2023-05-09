Eight-Run Second Launches Ducks Past Revs

May 9, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 9-4 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at WellSpan Park.

Drew Mendoza's two-run single to center field off Ducks starter Joe Iorio in the first inning gave York an early 2-0 lead. An eight-run second inning put the Ducks in front 8-2. Two-run home runs by Adeiny Hechavarria and Sam Travis, a solo homer by Joe DeCarlo, a sac fly off the bat of Philip Caulfield and an RBI double by Lew Ford did the damage.

A two-run homer to left by Troy Stokes Jr. in the sixth closed the gap to 8-4. However, York would get no closer, and an RBI double by DeCarlo in the ninth rounded out the scoring.

Iorio (1-1) earned the win, tossing five innings of two-run ball, allowing five hits and three walks with one strikeout. Revs starter Denson Hull (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering seven runs on six hits and two walks in one and one-third innings.

Hechavarria led the Flock offensively with three hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk. Travis added two hits, two RBIs, three runs and a walk, while DeCarlo chipped in with two hits, two RBIs and a run.

The Ducks and Revolution continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (1-0, 0.75) takes the mound for the Ducks against Revolution lefty Nick Raquet (2-0, 0.69).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, May 16, for another three-game set with the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk on the main concourse to be eligible. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.